New on the Scene: Houston-Lantrip Center for Learning and Literacy

The Houston-Lantrip Center for Literacy and Learning at Hardin-Simmons University is focused on the well-being and support of children and parents who are dealing with learning differences and disorders that are on the rise in the United States. The center includes two programs: dyslexia services and autism spectrum disorder services.

The Houston-Lantrip Center has existed in some form and under different names at Hardin-Simmons University for more than 25 years, though now, in part due to a generous contribution from a benefactor, they have a brand new space that can provide high tech services, as well as group and one-on-one sessions in a safe environment.

“We were initially focused on teacher training,” said Dr. Emily Dean, the director of the center. “Within the last ten or fifteen years, we’ve really switched that focus to have a broader scope. The addition of the autism center has really allowed us to provide for a need in our community and the center itself has given us a more physical presence so that the community knows we are here as a resource.”