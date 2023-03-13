Off Your Beaten Path – Far Southside

As creatures of habit, most of us have consistent daily routes. From home to work and back, we rarely branch outside of our routine, even for shopping and eating. Most of us have our go-to food pick-ups for Monday night or Saturday morning donuts. And while we may branch out a bit on the weekend, most of us don’t know what hidden gems await us in the rest of Abilene. In this series, we explore the favorite haunts of our fellow Abilenians, while getting off our own beaten path to a whole new side of the city.

Far Southside

As development and homes begin to pop up more and more south of Abilene, restaurants and shopping are following suit. Travel down Buffalo Gap Road (steering south of the construction near the Mall of Abilene) and you’ll find food, activities, and shopping for the whole family!

The Shed Market

One of the most well-known and loved barbecue places in town, the Shed Market moved to a new location at the corner of Beltway South and Buffalo Gap Road in 2022. The larger building features the meat market, a bar and an outdoor lounge space with a fireplace. Guests can order a range of barbecue meats from turkey to sausage and brisket. You can also shop for fresh cuts of meat to take and cook at home.

7925 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606

Website: theshedabilene.com

Phone: (325) 692-7433

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mi Ranchito

Located at the far south end of the strip mall on Buffalo Gap Road and Antilley Road, this shop sells burritos, baked goods and dinner plates. Whether you sit down to eat or go through the drive through, enjoy authentic Mexican food for the whole family.

6442 Buffalo Gap Rd Suite C, Abilene, TX 79606

Phone: (325) 232-6177

Hours: Sunday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Saturday 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Blu Barrel Bar & Grill

Known for delicious burgers, this bar and grill has American food for your whole friend group. The drinks also provide a fun twist on classic drinks. Watch a game or grab a bite, inside or on the patio!

6410 Buffalo Gap Rd A, Abilene, TX 79606

Hours: Sunday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Mood Froyo and Coffee

Stop in this casual space for coffee, smoothies, frozen yogurt and more! The drive-thru is a great way to get a morning smoothie or afternoon pick-me-up. Bring children or grandchildren for a frozen yogurt treat that each person can load up with toppings from the topping wall. You can also order a latte and relax with a friend in the lounge space or outdoor patio.

6350-6382 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606

Phone: (325) 704-4331

Hours: Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cordell’s

This restaurant and gourmet food shop is known for high-quality olive oil. You can taste-test various oils and vinegars to find the perfect addition for your kitchen. Other gourmet foods range from pasta to spices to vanilla and maple syrup. At the restaurant, enjoy farm-fresh, seasonal salads and sandwiches, or if you’re in the mood for a treat, enjoy dessert or coffee.

6410 Buffalo Gap Rd suite B, Abilene, TX 79606

Phone: (325) 455-1524

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Closed Sunday & Monday

Venture No. 19

At this boutique, you can find men’s clothes, women’s clothes, gourmet foods and home décor. After you shop til you drop, enjoy drinks at the bar at the back of the store. This is a great place to spend an afternoon with friends or family, with something for men and women of all ages.

6442 Buffalo Gap Rd

Phone: (325) 603-9299

Hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

By Haley Laurence