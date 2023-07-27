Off Your Beaten Path – Southeast Abilene

As creatures of habit, most of us have consistent daily routes. From home to work and back, we rarely branch outside of our routine, even for shopping and eating. Most of us have our go-to food pick-ups for Monday night or Saturday morning donuts. And while we may branch out a bit on the weekend, most of us don’t know what hidden gems await us in the rest of Abilene.

In this series, we explore the favorite haunts of our fellow Abilenians, while getting off our own beaten path to a whole new side of the city.

Southeast Abilene

On the southeast side of Abilene, businesses are thriving and unique Abilene treasures await you. Whether you travel Loop 322 or down South Treadaway Boulevard, you will find businesses, restaurants, shopping, and a place of entertainment for the whole family!

PrimeTime Family Entertainment Center

One of the most well-known and loved entertainment places in town for the young and young at heart is PrimeTime Family Entertainment Center. PrimeTime offers bowling, mini golf, go carts, bumper cars, and arcade games. The newest addition to PrimeTime is CurioCity, a place where kids can dig holes in a construction zone, make a pizza, and build the tallest ice cream cone. CurioCity is full of imagination and fun!

Address: 4541 Loop 322, Abilene, TX 79602

Hours: Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday – 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday – 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Website: primetimeabilene.com

Phone: (325) 690-5555

Copper Creek

Located off Loop 322 near PrimeTime is one of Abilene’s more upscale restaurants, Copper Creek. This restaurant offers fine, Texas dining and features main course dishes with the best cuts of beef and fresh seafood, flavorful side dishes, and one of the best dessert menus in town! You can also order a drink and relax with a friend in the bar or outdoor patio.

Address: 4401 Loop 322, Abilene, TX 79602

Hours: Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Website: coppercreekrestaurant.com

Phone: (325) 692-4424

Abi-Sage

Create an outfit that boosts your confidence at Abi-Sage Boutique. Abi-Sage Boutique sells a wide range of women’s clothing, accessories and gifts. Browse their selection in store or online.

Address: 404 Lone Star Drive, Abilene, TX 79602

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed Sunday & Monday

Website: abisageboutique.com

Phone: 325-704-2432

Diamondback National Golf Club

Diamondback National Golf Club is a privately owned, public golf course located in southeast Abilene. It was designed and built by Abilenian and 1971 Masters Champion, Charles Coody. At Diamondback, you can meet a friend at the driving range, stop by the Pro Shop for the latest golf gear, or book a lesson with a golf professional.

Address: 1510 East Industrial Blvd, Abilene, TX 79602

Hours: Sunday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Website: diamondbacknationalgolfclub.com

Phone: 325-690-9190

AM Donuts & Croissants

A favorite breakfast spot in Abilene is AM Donuts & Croissants. Stop in for donuts, kolaches, croissants, and more!

Address: 2510 South Treadaway Blvd, Abilene, TX 79602

Hours: Sunday – Saturday 5 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Phone: 325-695-8882

The Winery at Willow Creek

Abilene’s only craft winery specializing in both sweet and dry wines is The Winery at Willow Creek. Grab your friends and head to the Winery for wine tastings in their tasting room, then you can purchase wine by the glass or by the bottle to drink on their beautiful creekside patio. It’s the perfect way to unwind after a long day!

Address: 4353 South Treadaway Blvd, Abilene, TX 79602

Hours: Tuesday –Thursday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Closed Sunday & Monday

Website: thewineryatwillowcreek.com

Phone: 325-690-9463

By Amy Brazell