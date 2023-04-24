Ron and Suanna Davis learned about OsteoStrong the hard way, but they are making it easy for others to discover its benefits.

The couple had never heard of OsteoStrong until Ron read a book titled “Life Force” by Tony Robbins, an entrepreneur and life and business strategist. The book touted OsteoStrong and Ron was intrigued. Suanna had broken a hip, and OsteoStrong sounded like the perfect remedy.

The only problem was that the nearest OsteoStrong franchise was located in Colleyville, 165 miles from Abilene. So, Ron and Suanna started making weekly trips to Colleyville through Metroplex traffic. That’s when an idea hit Ron.

“If this thing really works, it needs to be everywhere,” he said.

It did really work, and Ron started the process of becoming a franchise owner. OsteoStrong opened in the Woodhaven Shopping Center on Nov. 29, 2022. The website, www.osteostrong.me, features testimonials from satisfied clients. But Ron and Suanna can provide their own testimonials. They both signed up for sessions in Colleyville while Suanna was recuperating from the broken hip. Ron gained seven pounds in lean body mass over two months. Suanna experienced a gradual decrease in pain. She had to stop going to Colleyville for a while, and the pain returned. Once she started the sessions again, the pain was completely gone. “That was worth it all by itself,” she said.

Currently, sessions are available at the Abilene OsteoStrong from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 325-669-3562 for an appointment. Days and hours may be expanded as the client base grows, Ron said. A sign-up form for a complimentary session is available on Facebook (OsteoStrong Abilene South).

OsteoStrong bills itself as a “membership-based Integrative health and wellness center with a focus on musculoskeletal strengthening.” Most people glancing at the website will be immediately attracted to “sweat-free sessions” and “ten minutes once a week.” Both of those claims are true. Although OsteoStrong equipment looks somewhat like gym equipment, its purpose is different. The process takes some exertion, but not at the sweat-producing level. And, just one session per week is recommended. After the initial visit, each session usually takes about 10 minutes.

The website explains that the OsteoStrong method works by stimulating the central nervous system, which triggers osteogenesis or new bone growth. It sounds counterintuitive, but OsteoStrong works by simulating high impact activity that has been proven to strengthen bones. People with osteoporosis are wary of high impacts, but OsteoStrong takes the fear away. A blurb on the website explains how it works:

Each session at OsteoStrong, led by a trained coach, begins and ends with standing on a vibrating plate to test balance and to stimulate the body. That step is followed by stops at various stations. The equipment at each station provides instant biofeedback and the data is recorded for a report that is sent to the user detailing progress.

OsteoStrong is recommended for most ages, but the primary demographic is men and women over age 50 because of bone density loss in older people.

“That’s the core market,” Ron said, “and the core people who benefit from it.”

In addition to the bone-strengthening equipment, OsteoStrong also offers several modalities such as a hydromassage bed, red light therapy, compression boots, and a pulsed electromagnetic induction or PEMI mat that is touted as helping to lessen inflammation and chronic pain.

Ron and Suanna are both graduates of Abilene Christian University. Ron earned a degree in computer science in 1988. Susanna graduated in 1987 with a degree in English.

They have lived other places but always return to Abilene. Ron describes himself as “semi-retired” after a 20-year career in computer programming. Since opening OsteoStrong in November, the Davises have seen steady growth in their customer base and expect that to continue in 2023 as word spreads.

By Loretta Fulton

Photos Courtesy of OsteoStrong