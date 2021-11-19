Pajamas Optional at Christmas Movie Themed Philharmonic Holiday Concert

It’s time to dive into the holiday spirit with the first full scale Abilene Philharmonic Concert of the 2021-2022 Lost Season! Performances will be held at the Abilene Convention Center on Saturday, Dec. 4 and feature both a family-friendly, one-hour matinee showing at 3 p.m. and the full evening concert at 7:30 p.m. Pajamas are optional, but they add to the fun.

The Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops concerts are an annual must-see event. This concert is recognized for its unique and festive Holiday-inspired lighting and décor, both on stage and in the hall, that serve to set this show apart as a truly indulgent, full-sensory experience. It’s the kind of display bound to inspire awe and gratitude.

Christmas Movie Magic is this year’s theme, and it will feature symphonic arrangements of many well-loved holiday movie soundtracks. Enjoy the timeless music from Miracle on 34th Street and It’s a Wonderful Life. Immerse yourself in the youthful, exuberant spirit woven through the musical scores from Elf and Frozen. You can even join a joyful Christmas Sing-Along rendition with the Abilene Chamber Singers leading the way.

“This year’s theme is unique and gives our audience a different perspective of the holiday season,” said APO Music Director and Conductor David Itkin. “We all have that go to holiday movie that we watch every year, and this concert showcases those magical scores that immediately gets us in the Christmas spirit.”

The Christmas Movie Magic spectacular will also feature a special visual treat for audiences. Captivating images from Chris Van Allsburg’s Polar Express will be displayed on a large screen above the orchestra while guest artist and baritone Paul Rowe provides his vocal talents and story narration

during this piece. The added visuals and story narrative will help guide audience members through the many magical themes and transport them aboard the mysterious Polar Express adventure headed to the North Pole.

“This is going to be such a fun concert,” said Kevin Smith, executive director. “The matinee is perfect for all families, and I hear Santa will be making a visit.”

Due to the pandemic, the symphony’s 2020-2021 season was “re-imagined,” maximizing safety for the musicians, staff, and patrons. With last year’s need to significantly reduce audience capacity, Abilene’s First Baptist Church generously hosted the orchestra to conduct its rehearsals and performances in the beautiful smaller venue in a safe manner. The December Holiday Pops will be the first performance with the Philharmonic back at the Abilene Convention Center since February 2020.

The Abilene Philharmonic is eager to bring a lively and full concert season to make up for lost time, Smith said. He said your home-town orchestra provides safe and exciting performances that whisk you away to a world filled with music, magic, and artistry. Cheers to a soul-invigorating and nostalgia-filled holiday show with the symphony!

Contributed By The Abilene Philharmonic