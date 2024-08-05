Peaches 3 Ways

It’s summertime and that means it is peach season! Peaches are ripe and best harvested in late June to early August. They are one of the best fruits to use while cooking and baking during the warm weather months. If you love peaches, I hope you will give these recipes a try this summer!

Peach Lemonade

Summer days are so much more enjoyable with a glass of Peach Lemonade. This simple homemade lemonade is made with only 5 ingredients and contains no artificial flavors. This lemonade is sweet, tart, and full of aromatic peach flavor.

INGREDIENTS:

• 3 large peaches

• 1 1/2cups white granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or less)

• 4 cups water

• 1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (5-6 ripe lemons)

DIRECTIONS:

1. Juice lemons, strain and set aside the lemon juice.\2. Peel peaches, remove the pits, and slice them.

3. Add peaches into a sauce pot and combine with sugar, vanilla extract, and 2 cups of water. Stir and bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat. Lower the heat a little and let peaches cook until softened.

4. Pour the peach mixture into a pitcher through a strainer. You can add some of the peaches to the pitcher or all of them.

5. Add the remaining 2 cups of cold water to the pitcher and fresh squeezed lemon juice. Stir everything together and refrigerate until cold.

Chef’s Note: This lemonade recipe is mildly sweet. If you want to make your lemonade sweeter, simply add 1/4 cup – 1/2 cup more sugar. Add about ¼ cup at a time and make sure it is thoroughly incorporated before adding more. This is the perfect drink recipe to make ahead of time. Refrigerate in an airtight container

Peach BBQ Sauce

This flavorful and delicious grilling sauce is great for chicken, pork and burgers. It is a quick and easy homemade sauce that comes together in less than 15 minutes, and is a combination of sweet and tangy with just a bit of a spicy kick.

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh garlic

• 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger or 1 tablespoon ground ginger (I use the ground ginger)

• 1/4 cup orange juice

• 1 cup peach preserves

• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 1/2 cup brown sugar

• 3 tablespoons brown mustard

• 1 tablespoon smoked paprika

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon chili flakes (or more to taste)

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a medium size sauce pan, add olive oil, garlic and ginger. Cook over medium heat about 3 minutes, stirring often.

2. Whisk in orange juice, peach preserves, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, brown mustard, smoked paprika, salt and chili flakes. Bring mixture to a boil, whisking often.

3. Lower to simmer and cook 10 minutes, whisking often, scraping sides and bottom of the pan.

4. Remove from heat and cool slightly before refrigerating. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Fresh Peach Salsa

Peach Salsa is a sweet and spicy salsa that goes well with chips, on top of fish or meat, or spooned over tacos. It is true summer in a bowl!

INGREDIENTS:

• 2 pounds peaches, rinsed & dried (3 peaches)

• 1 pound ripe tomatoes, diced

• 1 small bunch cilantro, finely chopped

• 1/3 cup red onion, minced

• 1 lime juice

• 1 jalapeño, seeded & minced

• salt /pepper to taste

• 1 tablespoon smoked paprika

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt

• 1/4 teaspoon chili flakes (or more to taste)

DIRECTIONS:

1. To dice the peaches, cut each peach in quarters all the way to the pit, then remove slices off the pit. Dice and add to a large bowl. Prep other ingredients. Add tomatoes, red onion, jalapeno, lime juice, salt and pepper.

2. Stir, cover and refrigerate for about 15 minutes, if you have time. Taste and adjust any seasonings, if you wish. For more heat, add chili powder. Serve with tortilla chips, on top of grilled meats and fish or spoon over tacos.

Chef’s Note: If you want the salsa to be spicier, do not seed the jalapenos. To Store: Refrigerate salsa in an airtight container or Mason jar and it should last for up to 4 days. If you like a very fresh salsa, you can make it ahead. Add diced ingredients into a bowl without stirring or adding salt until you are just about ready to serve.

By Cher Darlene

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography