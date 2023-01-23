Have you discovered Abilene’s newest hangout on Hickory Street and North 6th Street? Like the unique bird that inspired the name, the Peacock Patio Bar has a vibe all its own. Distinct. Vibrant. Instantly memorable.

Like that visually arresting avian, the bar’s owners have created a beautiful scene: a 40-foot long wall of waterfalls. We humans share the peacock’s orientation towards gathering in groups, so the bar is perfect for gathering with fresh cocktails, big screen virtual tailgate parties around major sporting events, and delicious Soul Food like Cajun buffalo bites, chicken and sausage, catfish baskets and potato salad, fried shrimp with fries, meat pies and more!

The Peacock Patio Bar is the latest creative manifestation of local business innovator and Abilene visionary, Tim Smith, and his partner, Colby Marcee. Even with so many wonderful businesses being brought to life in Abilene in recent years, Tim and Colby saw a hole in Abilene’s social life offerings. They sensed the Big Country was secretly longing for a unique kind of place where one could “live, work and play”.

The building was formerly Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home and is now transformed into a workplace/community hub called the Peacock Plaza. This is a 1500-square foot cloister of Abilene companies complete with an array of work and meeting spaces, printer, scanner, mailing services (and more), Peacock Plaza is now home to hair stylists, therapists, and a tattoo artist.

In the same building, the Peacock Patio Bar guests can enjoy themes like weekend brunches featuring chicken and waffles. Or how about a bagel bar? Maybe Yoga and Mimosas?

It can also be a location for private events such as a wedding rehearsal dinner; anniversary celebration; family reunion, company party; or a new brand or product launch. The Peacock Patio Bar offers the ultimate vibes.

By Andy Holmes

Photos Courtesy of Peacock Patio Bar