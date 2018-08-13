Pets, Pictures and Peach Tea

One of Abilene’s most fun traditions is Art Walk. Gathering with the community downtown is definitely a pro to living in a smaller town. This month’s theme was “Dog Walk,” and a bunch of pooches and their owners gathered around for art, music and lots of wagging tails. It was awesome to see how many dog lovers there are in Abilene. I met a lot of really unique people and scratched a lot of furry heads.

One of my favorite spots downtown is The Center for Contemporary Arts. They have a wide variety of art like animal paintings, three dimensional sculptures and photography. One of the exhibits that I really enjoyed was Sin Hogar JP Hall by Wright Photography. They were very raw photos taken of real people who are less fortunate than others and really looking at them up close makes you want to understand what they’ve been through.

To end the walk we stopped in to Monks Coffee Shop to cool off with a peach tea. The staff there is always so friendly and it’s like walking into your living room and sitting down with the family. Downtown is a great spot for the whole family. Mark your calendars for the second Thursday of September.