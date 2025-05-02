Philharmonic Celebrating 75th Season

The Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra will proudly celebrate its 75th consecutive concert season in 2025-2026. This seismic milestone represents not just decades of artistic excellence, but also an unwavering commitment to community engagement and the performance of world-class orchestral music in West Texas’ Big Country. This landmark season promises to be a dynamic blend of timeless masterworks performances, engaging pops performances and genuinely unforgettable musical experiences that honor the Abilene Philharmonic’s rich history while looking toward its future.

The Masterworks Series will open with Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, a stunning showcase of virtuosity featuring violin, cello and piano in a rare and electrifying collaboration. The season will continue with an “Evening with Leonard Bernstein,” a tribute to one of America’s most influential composers, celebrating his iconic contributions to Broadway, film and symphonic repertoire. For the third masterworks concert, patrons will be immersed in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, the composer’s final completed symphony known for its emotional depth, musical craftsmanship and bold composition. The 75th season’s masterworks series will culminate with a remarkable presentation of Carmen in an orchestral setting, bringing Georges Bizet’s fiery melodies to life in a symphonic showcase of one of opera’s most beloved works.

The Pops Series, a testament to Abilene Philharmonic’s commitment to delivering captivating programs that appeal to a wide range of symphonic audiences, is set to provide a season of diverse and exciting musical experiences. The pops series will kick off with A Three Tenors Christmas, a festive holiday spectacular inspired by the legendary trio of Pavarotti, Domingo and Carreras. The orchestra will also explore the infectious rhythms of American music with Dave Alexander and His Western Swing Band, blending country, jazz and big-band influences. The 75th season’s pop series finale, Licensed to Thrill, will take audiences on a high-stakes musical journey through the iconic soundtracks of the world’s greatest spy films, from James Bond to Mission: Impossible.

As the Abilene Philharmonic excitedly anticipates its historic 75th season, it remains deeply committed to enriching the community’s cultural fabric, honoring the past while embracing the future of symphonic music. Through this carefully curated season, the organization will invite audiences to celebrate an extraordinary milestone while experiencing the power of live orchestral music like never before. Season subscriptions are available. Please contact the Abilene Philharmonic office for more information.

302 Cypress Street | 325-677-6710

Info@AbilenePhilharmonic.org

Contributed By The Abilene Philharmonic