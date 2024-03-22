Pops at the Zoo Concert Features Brass Quintet

The Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Abilene Zoo at 7:30 p.m. April 13 for “Pops at the Zoo.” This year marks the fifth consecutive season AbiPhil has staged an outdoor performance at the Abilene Zoo.

What began as a pandemic-era workaround – 2020’s Interlude Outdoor Concert Series – has become a beloved annual tradition.

“My husband and I love the Convention Center concerts, but we always look forward to taking our two daughters to the zoo concert every year,” said AbiPhil Board member Bethany Ibach. “It’s a great way to start sharing live music with them. They love seeing the animals and then listening to the concert on our picnic blanket in front of the outdoor stage.”

This year’s concert features the AbiPhil Brass Quintet made up of Ben Fairfield and William Pratt on trumpet, Jeffrey Powers on horn, Brent Phillips on trombone, and William Mitchell on tuba.

Maestro David Itkin promises an evening filled with lively and eclectic compositions highlighting the distinctive brass sound and the ambiance of the zoo in spring.

“The stars of the Abilene Philharmonic’s brass section will entertain us with music inspired by animals, British drinking establishments, The Wizard of Oz, and much more,” Itkin said. “I look forward to being your concert host again, and I’ll see all of you at the Abilene Zoo.”

In addition to the live music, relaxing outdoor atmosphere, and superb beverages from KAO Lounge, patrons can enjoy feeding the giraffes or seeing exotic animals such as capybaras, bobcats, and jaguars. Concert-goers should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

“Pops at the Zoo” is made possible by financial support from AEP Texas.

Abilene Philharmonic tickets can be purchased online at www.abiphil.com, over the phone at 325-677-6710, or in person at 1102 North 3rd Street, Suite C. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children. Military, student, and group discounts are available.

Contributed by the Abilene Philharmonic