Ready, Set, Grow

Gardening in West Texas is not for the faint of heart, but the rewards of having and growing your own garden can be worth the struggle. If you’re one of the many in the Big Country who faced challenges and even failures in your quest for green growth, take heart. Abilene Scene asked Audrey Gillespie, a member of the Big Country Master Gardeners, to answer gardening questions and offers tips for beginner gardeners.

Q WHAT ARE SOME OF THE BEST PLANTS, FLOWERS AND HERBS TO CULTIVATE IN AN INDOOR ENVIRONMENT?