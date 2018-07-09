1510 Ben Richey Dr.

Abilene, TX 79602

(325) 899-3209

restwellness.com

WHAT

Rest Wellness Center and Day Spa offers holistic healing, treatment and relaxation. The facility includes a full spectrum infrared sauna, Hyperthermic Ozone and Carbonic Acid Transdermal Technology, a holistic esthetician, massage therapy, Pulsed Electro-magnetic Field Therapy, floatation therapy and salt therapy. Rest’s services also include life coaching, health coaching, functional medicine and intravenous vitamin therapy.

WHO

Shawn and April Sullivan have both lived in Abilene for 20-plus years. Shawn grew up in the area, and April came to Hardin-Simmons University and stayed. April’s background is physical therapy, and she now practices functional medicine as well. Shawn is a physical therapy assistant.

WHERE

The facility itself, located on Ben Richey Drive, contributes to the center’s goal of health and wellness. The building is surrounded by green space and interior décor, designed by Magen Roberson, is clean, simple and light.

“The atmosphere is designed for you to feel peaceful and calm as soon as you walk in,” April said. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback that people feel better just by walking in the door.”

In keeping with the focus on detoxification and clean environments, the linens, towels, and body scrubs are all made from organic material.

WHY

April said seeing so many patients with chronic pain and stress for whom medicine was not working spurred her to explore new directions.

“I could see the underlying issues but I was frustrated that couldn’t treat everything,” she said.

Three years ago, Shawn had heard about and tried floatation therapy. They considered adding it to their physical therapy practice at the time but decided it didn’t quite fit. Still, the idea lingered in the back of their minds. When a friend approached them about starting a wellness center, that idea crept front and center.

“For us, this has been just as much spiritual growth as anything, waiting on God’s timing and discovering that his timing is perfect,” April said. “His provision has been amazing.”