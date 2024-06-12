Revamp Your Style: The Spring/Summer Edit

With every year and every season, new style and fashion trends make their way into stores and sometimes, into our closets, too. We have staples that stay and with the purchase of just a few items, you can mix and match, rework and revamp your style.

Welcome to the Spring/Summer edit.

This year, delicate fabrics, floral and feminine prints, and pastel colors are in full force. Think tulle and lace, eyelet details and smocking, puff sleeves and bows; a style that has a vintage feel with a modern touch. Graphic stripes are also in and occasional bold colors, especially in pink and orange tones. When it comes to footwear, the sneaker trend is still around, and peep toe shoes are in style for dressier occasions.

Hair trends are also simple and sweet with soft curls in high demand and French twists and braids as fun styles to try. Bows, headbands and barrettes are popular accessories along with trucker caps and stylish hats, all of which can update an outfit in a matter of seconds.

As for makeup, less is more. With a focus on lightweight foundation, blush with just a hint of color on the apples of the cheeks, and subtle lip color, natural beauty is in for your everyday look. A great way to enhance your natural glow is to highlight the T-zone with a lighter setting powder, specifically 2-3 shades lighter for effect. And for special occasions, red lips, winged eyeliner and/or white shimmery eyeshadow swiped across the lid or patted in the corner of the eye are on point for something less traditional that can take your look to the next level.

Five things to keep in mind when it comes to fashion and trends:

Stay true to you. Just because it’s trending, doesn’t mean you’ll love it. You don’t have to buy in to everything that’s put out there. Take chances. While staying true to yourself, trying something new can force you out of your comfort zone. Sometimes the only thing lacking is confidence. Take the chance and own it. I promise you won’t regret it. Keep your favorites. If a style comes and goes and your favorite pair of sandals is one that goes, it’s more than okay to hang on to them. Mix and match what you currently have. You would be surprised how many new combinations you can create simply by doing this. Neutrals are always in style. Add a pop of color to any neutral outfit to help it shift from season to season.

Midi Dresses with feminine accents are on point this season. Notice the smocking, the bows, the scalloped edges and the floral vibe.

For a casual look, Josy takes the basic overall with a basic top and adds a pop of color with a fun sneaker.

Maddie pairs a basic tank with her favorite denim and uses an oversized cardigan to add color and an extra layer if needed for cool mornings or breezy nights.

Sundresses are always a great choice for warmer months and peep the bows. Such a sweet addition to any outfit.

Maddie and Josy take neutral to a new level with a pop of color for spring/summer. Whether an accessory for your hair or a pop of color for your shoes, it’s an instant way to brighten up your staples. And lightweight, long sleeve tops are always welcome to stay because weather in Texas is unpredictable.

Josy pairs a basic tee with her favorite shorts and gives the look an update with a trucker cap.

Maddie’s top is on trend with gingham print & puff sleeves. It’s perfect dressed down with her favorite shorts and sneakers but can easily be dressed up with jeans and fun sandals.

Stripes & graphic tees are on trend, and we are here for it! For a different option, Josy knots up her maxi dress and creates a laidback vibe. Maddie pairs her graphic tee with a bright skirt to add some fun and color to her muted top.

Lightweight fabrics with lightweight floral prints are everywhere. Pairing them with basics and neutrals and mixing up the shoes can help the look transition from season to season.

By Nicole Fletcher