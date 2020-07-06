Rising to the Occasion

Williams said he spoke almost daily with other branches of government – County Judge Downing Bolls, State Representative Stan Lambert, and Congressman Jodey Arrington – as well as keeping in touch with leaders from Dyess Air Force Base, the school districts and the hospitals to coordinate responses. Plans were put in place for hospital overflow: the Abilene Convention Center, Abilene High School or facilities at Hardin-Simmons University.

The city government asked for and received a quarter of a million dollars from local foundations to help Abilene families particularly affected by the virus and worked with the Development Corporation of Abilene to provide aid; the DCOA allocated $3 million to help manufacturing and industry in Abilene.

While communication with other leaders and constituent groups took on new significance, broad communication with citizens also emerged as a unique challenge during the course of the crisis.The city televised city council meetings, Williams spoke via video messages on social media, and online graphics and news releases provided updated local statistics each day. Still, changes in state reporting requirements, an evolving understanding of testing, and simply a variety of opinions about how to best address the virus’ spread created an environment rife for conflict.

“Social media is great but also a source of misinformation,” Hanna said. “And some people, frankly, enjoy stirring the pot, and that’s a part of human nature since the dawn of humanity; they just have a megaphone now. Getting out good information, getting people to understand that this is not just a math exercise – reports and testing are not as easy as one might think – really has been one of the hardest things.”

Despite a few hurdles of that sort, Williams said, as a general rule, Abilene’s citizens have stepped up to do what was right when the need arose and will continue to do so. At press time, Abilene and Texas are in the early stages of re-opening with some restrictions still in place, and restrictions of some sort are expected to continue for some time.

“When I listen to the healthcare experts, they say that 25 percent of our population will be infected, and that’s 25-30,000 people. But it’s better and more manageable if that happens across 18 months, not six months,” Williams said. “So as we transition back to some sort of new normal, I hope we do so in ways where we don’t compromise our ability to operate our healthcare system in Abilene, and my hope is that we learn more as a nation, as a county, as a city about not just this but other pandemics we may have to deal with in the future.”

Williams said he sees connections from Abilene’s past to its present and future.

“I think every community has DNA, like any living organism, a certain pattern. Abilene’s DNA is this: in crisis, Abilenians come together and work together, and they do so for the common good of our community. We’ve done this since we banded together and brought Dyess to Abilene, amidst the city’s growth in the late 60s, the expansion and development during the mid-70s, and as we tried to find ourselves in the 1980s.That’s what we’ve always done and that’s what we’ve displayed decidedly during this crisis.”

