Spill the Tea

Tea shops are popping up all over Abilene, and they’re serving more than your typical Texas sweet tea. From tropical fruits to bittersweet chais, the flavors are wide-ranging and the options are nearly limitless. And you can either drive through for a quick sip or stop in for a long talk with a friend.

According to Dictionary.com, “tea” is slang for “gossip or other personal information.”

So here’s the “tea” on all the tea shops in Abilene.

HTeaO

This drive-through and walk-in shop is known for its purified (double-pass, reverse osmosis) water, which can also be purchased in bottles or jugs, or 5-gallon jug refills. The Texas-born franchise was founded in 2009 and the Abilene shop opened in January, 2021. The store offers 25 pre-brewed flavors, both sweet and unsweet. Guests can add lemons, limes, berries or other fruits to the drinks for a crisp, refreshing flavor. The store also offers a happy hour every day from 2-4 p.m. when drinks are discounted to half price.

Fan Favorite: Sweet Blueberry

Staff Favorite: Mango Fresco

Facebook: HTeaO Abilene | 3210 S. 14th Street, Abilene, TX 79605 | Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. – 8:05 p.m. | Saturday 8 a.m. – 8:05 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. – 8:05 p.m.

Lustea

This newest tea shop will have its grand opening in September. The first Lustea location in the U.S. opened in San Antonio, but it was originally founded in Vietnam. The founders have a goal of introducing traditional Vietnamese tea to Abilene by offering specialties like milk tea with a “cheese cream cap.” The shop also offers “viet an vat,” traditional finger foods like fried tofu, fish balls and dessert like creme brulee, flan and soy pudding.

Special Drink: Cheesecream Pineapple

Facebook: Lustea | Instagram: @lusteaus | 3751 Catclaw Drive, Abilene, TX 79606 | Hours: Monday – Saturday | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Nobilitea

Opened in Abilene in April, 2021, this tea shop features over 60 flavors of loose leaf tea. Stephanie Holbrook owns the franchise, which features a sleek, modern and brightly colored interior. Visitors to Nobilitea can purchase loose leaf tea by the ounce to brew at home, or fill up a cup at a tea bar with pre-brewed tea. Guests also have the option to order a mixed tea made with blends of flavors which rotate seasonally.

Summer Special: Life Preserver With layers of rainbow colors, this sour and sweet energy tea is a tart summer pick-me-up for a hot day.

Facebook: Nobilitea (Nobilitea Abilene) | Instagram: @nobilitea_abilene | 3562 S. Clack Street, Abilene, TX 79606 | Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tea2Go

One of the first of its kind in Abilene, this tea shop set the bar for a tea experience. Guests can choose a flavor from a wall of loose leaf teas in canisters. These can be brewed hot or cold and combined with a guest’s desired amount of sugar and milk – half-and-half, coconut milk, almond milk, etc. At the back wall, a bar of fresh-brewed iced tea is available in sweet and unsweet flavors. Guests can also order a specialty blended drink or energy drink. The northside location opened in 2019 and features a drive-through.

Special Drink: The Wonder Woman An energy blend with strawberry and pineapple

Staff Favorite: Tropical Sangria A black tea with kiwi and strawberry flavors and coconut sugar served best iced with almond or coconut milk

Facebook: Tea2Go TeaNergy | Southside – 3562 Catclaw Drive, Abilene, TX 79606 | Northside – 1152 E. N. 10th Street, Abilene, TX 79601 | Abilene Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

By Haley Laurence