Summer of Strawberries

When life gives you strawberries…make margaritas!

I love strawberries! When I was younger, I attempted to grow them every year. I would talk my mom into buying me a couple of strawberry plants that I would plant and watch daily. However, I never had any luck. My typical crop was a handful (in a good year). Last summer, I discovered strawberry picking at Denton Valley Farms. It was so much fun and the berries were delicious! I used them for the standard strawberry recipes, but decided to try a few new ones too.

Of course a cocktail and an appetizer were at the top of my list. I have never been a fan of super sweets drinks, so a strawberry margarita has never been one of my favorites – until I came across this little doozy. The strawberry jalapeno margarita. It is the perfect ratio of natural sweet and spice. I like things hot, so I amp of the jalapeños in the puree/ simple syrup. I recently attended a “Mixology” class with Tammy Marcelain where we learned to really mix things up like a pro. I now know how long I should shake the mixture (not just shake until I get tired), and I’ve included the tips and tricks below. This will be perfect for Cinco de Mayo, an afternoon by the pool, or a package of the ingredients for a fun hostess gift. Who doesn’t like a margarita?

Sweet & Spicy Strawberry Margarita

MARGARITA INGREDIENTS:

• 1/2 oz simple syrup

• 2 oz tequila

• 1 oz strawberry jalapeño purée

• 3/4 oz Cointreau

• 3/4 oz lime juice

• Ice

• Garnish: mint & lime wheel

STRAWBERRY JALAPEÑO PURÉE INGREDIENTS:

• 1/2 jalapeño, add more for extra heat

• 5-6 strawberries

• 1 Cup water

DIRECTIONS:

1. Blend & strain into simple syrup. I also like to add

the juice of 1 lime. The longer this mixture sits, the

better it gets.

2. Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Add all

ingredients.

3. Rim glass with lime juice and a mixture of sea salt

and Tajin.

4. Shake until condensation forms on the shaker,

pop the top off, and strain into glass.

5. Garnish with lime and strawberry or mint.

Strawberry & Brie Crostini

This is so easy! Each crostini needs a small piece of brie, half of a strawberry, a tiny piece of basil and a drizzle of reduced balsamic vinegar or a store bought balsamic glaze. I used Cordell’s strawberry balsamic vinegar and reduced it until it was thick. I love the way my house smells when I do this.

As warmer days roll in, I hope you find a day to pick your own strawberries and give one or both of these treats a try!

By Nancy Roberts

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography