The Center for Contemporary Arts is pleased to announce an exciting new opportunity for emerging artists from around the world. In partnership with Clear Fork Bank and an anonymous supporter, the Texas Art Residency will welcome its first artist in Spring of 2025. The Texas Art Residency is an opportunity for contemporary artists at the start of their career to create a new body of work while living in residence at a specially created Artist’s Residence and Studio in Tuscola for a season. The resident artist will engage with local artists and the greater community throughout their residency and present an exhibition of their new work at the conclusion of their time spent in our community.

Artist Residency programs are designed in many formats, with the unifying idea being that the artist will be inspired by the place in which they are in residence to create a new body of work or explore a concept more deeply that their day to day routine does not allow. A special exhibition of their new work will conclude their residency.

This new program enhances the mission of the Center for Contemporary Arts through an expansion of programming to provide new and exciting art experiences for local artists and the community as a whole.

Artists from around the United States (and hopefully soon the entire globe) apply and are vetted through a competitive process by a committee of local artists, CCA board members and statewide art professionals.

This summer, our hosts welcomed stakeholders from the local arts community to visit the residency and studio and look forward to sharing the space with our residents in that beautiful creative space. The Center staff, board, artists and supporters are excited to welcome these new artists to our very special place in the world and for their work to bring fresh ideas and ways of viewing the world to our community.

Contributed By The Center for Contemporary Arts

