The Art of Restoration

Juan Martinez knew he had arrived back in 2014 when blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa was in town and stopped by Encore Music, which Martinez had opened two years earlier. Wherever Bonamass performs, he shops for vintage instruments to add to his collection. In Abilene, he chose Encore Music, where he bought a 1960 s era Fender Precision Bass.

“That was a good day for Encore Music,” Martinez said. “He wanted to buy it on the spot.”

Not everything has come that easy to Martinez, who was born in Eagle Pass and moved to Abilene in 1977 with his mother and twin sisters. Martinez graduated from Abilene High School in 1986 but admits that he wasn’t a very good student. But what he was good at paid off in the long run.

After high school, Martinez worked mainly in pawn shops, re-stringing and repairing guitars. He also played guitar in a Tejano band. Some of the guitars Martinez worked on were vintage instruments.

“I just kind of had a fascination for them,” he said.

Martinez turned that fascination into a job, first with the former Caldwell Music Co., where he was in guitar sales. Martinez worked for a couple of other music stores in town but when the final one closed in 2012, he began to think about his own shop, using the skills he had learned from observation.

“I just kind of picked it up as I went along,” he said. “Now I have customers all over the place.”

Martinez mainly restores old guitars and sells new ones and accessories. He also gives private guitar lessons. Another part of the business is selling instruments on consignment. Sometimes a customer brings in a real treasure.