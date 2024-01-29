The Art of Upholstery: Out with the Old, In with the Upholstered

Chelsee Karnes, the owner of Doug’s Upholstery was born and raised in Abilene, Texas, but her journey of settling in took a little time.

At the age of 19, she left for Austin, Texas. At the age of 21, she left her Texas roots and moved to San Francisco, California and at the age of 30, she relocated once again to Eugene, Oregon. Two years after settling in Oregon, Karnes gave birth to her son.

Children change everything and she quickly felt as though her family was missing out because they didn’t know him. This realization had Karnes packing her bags once again, and she and her son hit the road back to Texas. They landed in Austin initially, but after a year, Karnes felt a tug that the dream of a new small business she wanted to start would have more opportunity for growth in Abilene.

The irony of landing back in her hometown was not lost on Karnes.

“As a teenager, I vowed to leave and never come back,” Karnes said. “Now I know this is the best and only place that I want to raise my son.”

She credits those feelings to a close relationship with her Grammy, who is now in her 70s, with whom she wants to spend lots of quality time while she can. According to Karnes, her Grammy is the source of her creativity.

And while her Grammy is the source of her creativity, her creative journey evolved with every move and change. While in California, Karnes attended the University of Art in San Francisco where she had an educational focus on sculpture of all mediums. During her travels, she also gained experience in upholstery. For Karnes, the upholstery business blended the best of both artistic worlds as the upholstery challenged her to exercise her mind as a sculptor, combined with her love of sewing. This ‘best of both worlds’ situation sparked the idea, and now reality, of Doug’s Upholstery.

At Doug’s Upholstery, Karnes repairs and reupholsters furniture where she is the sole operator and owner. She answers the phone, does the estimates, pays for the advertising, finishes the sewing and upholstery, takes care of the marketing, and everything else that comes along with owning a small business.

But, for her, there’s so much more to her service than the daily activities that keep the business open.

“There is a deeper connection with upholstery that I have always felt in my personal life because it is our duty as mindful beings to try to repair or maintain the damage done to our planet by the previous generations,” Karnes said.

She feels like the excessive number of things made on this planet need to be reused and her business helps with that in a small way. For Karnes, the horrible trend of disposability is irresponsible, and she hopes that she can help lessen the burden on the landfills.

On an artistic level, Karnes thinks reupholstery is also a great way to be expressive in a home and she loves the process of helping customers find their perfect fit.

“I believe everyone’s homes should be small museums displaying their unique styles. A collection of art, furniture, and décor that truly reflect them as a person,” Karnes said.

That hard work, caring nature, and artistic eye have combined seamlessly to create the success that Doug’s Upholstery is experiencing today.

Doug’s Upholstery has recently relocated to North 8th St and Hickory, just on the cusp of the historical downtown Abilene district and Karnes is excited about the growth taking place.

“I’m nervous and overcome with only the deepest of joy for what has and is to come of my business, my second baby, and of course my passion,” Karnes said.

And while it is incredibly exciting, she does recognize both the difficulties and blessings that come with owning a quickly growing, small business.

“It can be challenging and emotional, but being able to see the rewards of my hard work is incomparable to just clocking in somewhere for a paycheck,” Karnes said. “I feel very lucky to be doing what I love. I read a quote once that said, ‘Find what you would do for free, and make that your career,’ and I really took that to heart.”

You can reach Karnes via social media (Facebook or Instagram), @dougsupholstery, by email at dougsupholsteryatx@gmail.com, or by phone call or text at 325-518-8800. You can also visit in person at 1242 North 8th St and see her brand new, newly remodeled, corner location (on the corner of North 8th St and Hickory St).

By Nicole Fletcher

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography and Courtesy of Chelsee Karnes