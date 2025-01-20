The Heart of a Champion

By definition a competitor is a person that competes, someone that strives consciously or unconsciously for an objective such as a position, profit or prize. By definition, Roy Gamboa is a competitor.

Gamboa, originally from Odessa, has called Abilene home since 2007. For his day job, he works for the Abilene Fire Department as a firefighter and medic. Outside of work, he trains and competes.

Throughout his life, he has consistently found ways to push his body and his mind to new limits and although setbacks have happened, his grit has always propelled him forward. Not everyone has a passion for working out at high levels, but Gamboa does. The seed for that passion was planted early on in his childhood.

“As a child, I remember watching my dad lift weights,” Gamboa said. “I always wanted to be big and strong like him.”

And Gamboa did just that.

HEART OF AN ATHLETE

He became strong. He loved lifting weights. He was a collegiate football player at Hardin-Simmons University. He loved to compete. As time passed and his football chapter closed, Gamboa knew he needed something else to push him physically. It was a fellow teammate that mentioned Crossfit to Gamboa and as it turns out, he was a natural at it.

Gamboa began his Crossfit experience in 2012. He eventually became a professional in the sport and 10 years after his start, he placed 2nd in the world in the master’s division. The accomplishment was huge, yet Gamboa knew it was time to move on, so in 2022 he decided to retire from Crossfit.

“I didn’t need to prove anything else to myself and honestly needed a mental break from competing at the highest level,” Gamboa said.

As he transitioned out of Crossfit, Gamboa looked for ways to stay active and the mental break he needed, really became just a shift in his mindset. He completed two Half Ironman competitions, one in 2022, the same year as his Crossfit retirement, and another in 2023.

GRIT AND GOALS

His goals got bigger. His next challenge became the Brazos Bend 100, a 100-mile trail run.

With the success that Gamboa commands in the fitness realm, there was really no question that this experience would be more of the same, yet during the Brazos Bend 100, he faced setbacks that kept him from being able to complete the race.

“My first attempt at running 100 miles was the worst and best experience,” Gamboa said. “It was the first time I have really been humbled.”

Having always felt confident in his physical capabilities, it was crushing when he had to withdraw 80 miles into the race. Gamboa experienced ligament and tendon injuries that mentally he couldn’t overcome, but he knew that it wasn’t over.

“On the ride home, I knew I was going to sign up again so that I could finish the race,” Gamboa said. “I couldn’t quit the race and just move on, it had to get done.”

The idea of trying again for most would be overwhelming and unwelcome, but for Gamboa, it was non-negotiable. Being humbled the first time created a stronger focus for his second attempt.

Attempt two was the Habanero 100 in 2024, and while Gamboa described his first experience as the worst and best experience to date, he describes his second attempt as the worst and most rewarding.

As with his first try, Gamboa started to experience the same ligament and tendon injuries 60 miles in, yet this time, he trusted the mileage he had put in before the race and the details that he hammered in to stay as healthy as possible during his second round of training.

“Once I entered the pain cave, I 100% believed I had the strength in all areas, physically, mentally and spiritually, to finish the race this time,” Gamboa said.

And he did.

A TEAM EFFORT

His friend and co-worker, Mike Avila, who was also one of his pacers during the race, had no doubt that ‘finish’ would be the outcome.

“When Roy’s got his mind set on something, the man has no stop in him,” Avila said. “Never known a more disciplined and dedicated athlete. He’s world class.”

And it’s that no quit, work hard, push-through attitude that has kept Gamboa at the top of his game all these years along with his support system that trusts his process and knows his dedication to the things he decides to go after. The team of people supporting him has proven to be just as valuable as his time spent training.

During the Habanero 100, his mom and her husband, Jesse, stayed up with him all 29 hours of the race. His coworkers, Brent Jordan and Avila, joined him for 31 miles of the race as pacers. His wife, Mackenzie, and her mom came to cheer him on and so many others, too many to name, logged miles with him during the training process. It truly was a team effort.

THE REWARD

For Gamboa, while the 100-mile trail race had its share of challenges, there was an advantage to competing in something outside of his norm.

“The best thing about the 100-miler was knowing I wasn’t going to be competitive at it,” Gamboa said. “I wasn’t going to be the best at it, so the pressure of training to win wasn’t there.”

The moment when you realize you have nothing to prove, you often accomplish the most. Gamboa realized in this race, he had nothing to prove, and although it’s true he didn’t win first place, he still won.

The reward was finishing something that had humbled him before. The reward was a respect gained for both running and the running community. The reward was recognizing on a deeper level the number of people he had in his corner, something he won’t soon forget and something he hopes to pay forward. Ultimately, he completed what he set out to do and grew during the process.

His friend and co-worker, Brent Jordan, can attest to the reason Gamboa has and always will find success.

“I’ve known Roy in many different capacities over the years; as a teammate, competitor, training partner, co-worker, boss and friend,” Jordan said. “There are a few things that I’ve learned about him along the way, the greatest of these being his consistency. He is consistent in all things he does, and he does it with passion, integrity and faith. He is an amazing man and does incredible things!”

Much like his love for weightlifting and being active started with his dad, Gamboa recognizes his consistency and get-itdone attitude are also a reflection of him.

“I get those traits from my dad,” Gamboa said. “He’s gone through struggles and never gives up, and I trusted when he told me I could accomplish whatever I wanted to if I worked hard. He is a living example of it.”

When asked if he would ever compete in another 100-mile race, the answer was an emphatic, without any hesitation, NO! Gamboa is thankful for the outcome and that he didn’t have to sign up to compete a third time. So, while another 100-mile race isn’t in store for the athlete, no doubt Gamboa will find his next challenge soon enough. Champions don’t wait long.

By Nicole Fletcher

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography and Courtesy of Roy Gamboa

