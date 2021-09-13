The Ice House at Lone Star Dry Goods

It’s all about music at The Ice House. Everything from the decor to the food and drinks, to the entertainment – it all centers on music and the home-grown joy of having a beer. Owners Ted and Allicyn Evans planned it that way all as part of the unique atmosphere of their businesses.

The Ice House is located in downtown Abilene on the corner of Walnut and North 2nd Street.This beer bar satisfies those that want a mainstream bar, where they can get a Shiner and relax with friends. And because the bar is a part of the men’s clothing shop, Lone Star Dry Goods, guests can also shop before or after having a drink.

Ted and Allicyn first owned a canvas printing business in the building on North 2nd Street. Lone Star Dry Goods, their retail store, was located where The Ice House is now. As the canvas business grew, they eventually had to move it to another location. They moved Lone Star Dry Goods to the large warehouse space, freeing up the storefront on Walnut. Another company wanted to rent the space and put a bar there, but COVID put a stop to it, so Ted and Allicyn decided to open a bar themselves.

“It goes with what we do in the store,”Allicyn said.“We already had Shiner Saturday where we were giving away Shiner and we had products that were cross-branded with Shiner.”