The Show Goes On

“Wheels” is headed to New York!

Jess Westman, who wrote the musical, is taking his show on the road after the August graduation from Hardin-Simmons University. “Wheels” tells the story of a brother and sister, “Elijah” and “Nancy,” who both have Duchenne, a severe form of muscular dystrophy. In real life, Jess has Becker, a milder form of the disease.

The musical debuted in June at Hardin-Simmons, with an all- student cast. Jess not only wrote the play, he also directed it and played the role of “Elijah.” Now he’s moving to the New York area with a dream of getting “Wheels” produced on an off-Broadway stage.

“I have been in contact with various people in the New York theater business,” Jess said, “and I plan on getting the show to a theater to begin working on it as soon as I can.”

He also will continue doing freelance graphic design and photography to support himself while working toward his dream. Jess’ co-star for the Hardin-Simmons production was Kathryn Darwin, who played “Nancy,” the sister of “Elijah.” Perhaps her assessment of the original work says it best.

“There’s no victimhood, there’s just empowerment” was Kathryn’s take on “Wheels.”

If everyone who sees “Wheels” leaves the theater with that same impression, then Jess will know he hit his mark.

Jess and an older brother, Josh, both were diagnosed at an early age with Becker. Jess wrote “Wheels,” with Josh’s blessing, as a way of encouraging others with disabilities, especially young people. All twenty actors in “Wheels” perform in wheelchairs, where Jess expects he will be someday. He wanted to write a story for people who are in the same place he is, or a worse place.