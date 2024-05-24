Theater Major Takes on Biggest Role Yet – Directing CALF

Madi Melbourne will never forget the first Children’s Art + Literacy Festival (CALF) she attended as a high school senior volunteering at the Big Country Home Educators concession stand.

“It was one of the most magical experiences,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect, but I ended up falling in love with the whole concept.”

Over the next six years, Melbourne finished her high school classes, studied theater at McMurry University, and became more involved in CALF, continuing to volunteer and then earning a coveted dramatic reader position. She also became a teaching artist for another Abilene Cultural Affairs Council program, Young Audiences of Abilene.

“It was an ideal place for me to work because I love the arts, and I was an avid reader and theater major,” said Melbourne.

The idea of working for ACAC full-time began to form in her mind. Last fall, she received a text inviting her to apply at ACAC to be the CALF director and development assistant. For Melbourne, it felt like “all the doors opened, and the sun started shining.”

“I was so excited,” she said. “The opportunity to work in such an influential arts environment was thrilling. I was honored to be asked to direct CALF.”

The festival is a major undertaking with more than 5,800 people from 190 cities and 21 states expected over four days from June 13 to June 16. This year’s festival celebrates LeUyen Pham (pronounced “Lay-Win Fam”), a Vietnamese American author and illustrator whose original artwork will be on exhibit at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature this summer. Pham will be in Abilene with her family and best friend and collaborator Shannon Hale. They will unveil the newest addition to the Storybook Sculpture collection, Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn and Unicorn from their bestselling book series “Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn.”

Melbourne said to expect some changes at this year’s CALF.

“We’re growing and constantly trying to expand,” she said.

This includes three festival events moving into the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel – a Dramatic Reading, the “Grace for President: LIVE” show and cookie decorating. The Storybook Parade will now start at N. 1st and go north on Pine Street, and the costume contest has moved to Grace Point Church to accommodate the new parade route. Festival attendees will also be navigating some construction on Cypress Street as the city launches improvements that will benefit visitors.

The festival is bringing in world-class illusionist Jason Bishop for Friday and Saturday nights at Paramount Theatre for an extra fee. Melbourne said guests will be blown away by his magic. The theater plays an important role for her, as well, not only as a training ground for her acting and directing career, but also because her younger sister, Graci, is Paramount’s box office manager.

Register for CALF at abilenecalf.com. Thursday events are free. Passes for Friday and Saturday are $9 for children 3-12 (2 and under are free) and $14 for ages 13 and up through May 15. After May 15, passes are $12 for children and $17 for ages 13 and up. Wear your pass Sunday and enter the zoo for free to experience more CALF readings and animal encounters.

By Sidney Schuhmann Levesque

Photo By Shayli Anne Photography