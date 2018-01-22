Thinking of a Home Reno? Read this first.

When many people approach updating their home design they think about two options: DIY or Professional. But how do you choose? There are several things you should keep in mind as you face this decision.

Time

Are you going to have time to complete the project? If you are juggling a job and a life outside of your reno, you should know that your project could put your space out of commission for several months. Especially if you are going to be updating a high traffic area like a kitchen or bathroom. Consider that it may be worth a few extra coins to have someone committed to finishing the project as soon as possible. Someone, who will be able to work on it during the day and during the week. On the other hand, if you have the time and expertise you need to complete a project: have at it!

Money

While it is a general assumption that a DIY project will save money because you avoid labor costs, they can actually end up costing more in the longer run. Often DIY home renos inadvertently cause damage or have to be replaced due to shoddy workmanship. Even using the wrong tools can cost you. With a professional you know that the job is being done to maximum efficiency.

Safety

Aside from money troubles, DIY home renos can be a safety hazard. Contractors know the necessary precautions that need to be taken for each project. In addition, they understand building codes and requirements and will be able to help you know when and how to get the necessary permits.

So, it is on our longer-term home goal list to reno our master bathroom. Okay, so it’s still probably several years away, but a girl can dream. When the time comes I will be very prepared because I already know my habits with home projects, and I am definitely paying someone to reno our bathroom. And you know what? I’m using the Home & Garden Show to start building those relationship now. Because you know what? I want to trust the people I let in to tear down the walls in my home!

But when it comes to painting a wall and hanging art… I got dat.

Here’s some thoughts I’m hanging on to for bathroom wall art.

