Two Texas Originals: The Rise of the Chilton and Ranch Water

Texans have long reached for something quick and simple to provide relief from the summer heat. While plenty of cocktails are popular in Texas, only a handful get to call themselves Texan. The Chilton and Ranch Water are two drinks that were created right here in Texas, starting out as regional favorites and quietly growing into national staples. Both are shaped by local traditions and culture, low on fuss and high on refreshment. Here’s how these Texas classics made their way into cocktail culture.

Chilton

My first introduction to the Chilton was just after moving to Texas with my husband. We were visiting his Uncle Joey’s ranch, and he mixed a drink and handed it to me. I took a sip and commented that it tasted like lemon, salt and water. His response was as simple as the drink… ”That’s exactly what it is.” I had never heard of a Chilton before that moment, but I was sold. No sugar, no frills – just a simple, delicious drink.

The Chilton’s origin story is a little up for debate, though I’m sure plenty of locals would disagree on that statement. According to most (including my Uncle Joey), Chiltons were first created at the Lubbock Country Club, by a patron named Dr. Chilton. He became rather known for his specific order: vodka, fresh lemon juice, soda water, served on ice, in a salt-rimmed glass.

While these claims have never been officially confirmed, they’ve been told so many times that it’s pretty much accepted as fact. Regardless, the recipe grew in local popularity, but it wasn’t until the last decade that it expanded nationwide. There are endless variations and trendy takes on the drink now, but many still swear by the original. And who can blame them? In a world filled with overly complicated cocktail menus, the Chilton proves that sometimes less is more.

Ranch Water

If the Chilton is the West Texas country club regular, then Ranch Water is like its older rugged cousin. It’s said to have originated in the Big Bend region, and has been passed around as cowboy folklore since at least the 1960s as the go-to drink for cowboys and ranch hands needing to cool down after a long day working in the heat.

Refreshing, cold and easy to throw together, it fits the lifestyle—no frills, just function. It couldn’t be simpler: tequila (traditionally Blanco), fresh lime juice and Topo Chico served over ice.

Much like the Chilton, Ranch Water stayed close to home until somewhat recently. While it had a modest following in select bars across the U.S., its rise to fame came with the increased popularity of canned cocktails. In 2020, several Texas-based brands began distributing Ranch Water nationwide, and it didn’t take long for it to become a leading choice for those wanting a light, low calorie alternative to the usual options.

National Takeover

Today, both drinks have firmly established themselves far beyond Texas, and it is easy to see why. Their appeal lies not just in how delicious both are, but in their simplicity. They remind us that great drinks don’t always need fancy infusions or obscure liqueurs. Sometimes, all you need are good spirits, fresh citrus and some fizz. And I suppose a decent backstory never hurts either.

Classic Chilton

INGREDIENTS

• 2 ounces vodka

• Juice of one whole lemon

• Club soda or Topo Chico to top

• Salt for the rim

STEPS

1. Rim a glass with salt. Fill with ice, add vodka and lemon juice, then top with club soda. Stir gently.

Classic Ranch Water

INGREDIENTS

• 2 ounces Blanco tequila

• Juice of half a lime (or to taste)

• Topo Chico to fill

STEPS

1. Pour tequila and lime juice over ice in a highball glass. Top with Topo Chico. Garnish with lime wedge if desired.

Nothing says summer like a slice of watermelon— and now that it is in season, it is the perfect ingredient to start adding to your drinks…light, hydrating and just the right amount of sweet. Here are a few tasty recipes to mix up not just for the 4th of July, but all summer long!

Firecracker

INGREDIENTS

• 2 – 1-inch cubed watermelon chunks

• 1 ½ ounces aged rum

• ½ ounce triple sec

• ½ ounce lime juice

• ½ ounce simple syrup

• 1-3 dashes cayenne pepper

• Garnish: lime wheel

STEPS

1. In a cocktail shaker, muddle the watermelon.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and ice, then shake until well-chilled.

3. Strain into a cocktail glass.

4. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Erin’s notes: I’ll be honest, watermelon is not my personal go-to for fruit, but I loved this drink so much. It’s refreshing and bright, and the cayenne and watermelon complement each other wonderfully.

Minted Melon Mocktail

INGREDIENTS

• 4 large cubes of watermelon

• 4-6 mint leaves

• ½ ounce simple syrup

• ¾ ounce lime juice

• 2 ounces sparkling mineral water

• ¼ ounce of Cordell’s Sicilian lemon white vinegar *optional

STEPS

1. In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle the watermelon and mint together.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and ice, then shake until well-chilled.

3. Strain into a glass of your choice over fresh ice.

4. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Erin’s Notes: You can easily turn this into a watermelon mojito by skipping the vinegar and water and adding 2 ounces of your favorite rum.

By Erin Estill

Photos By Shayli Anne Photography

RELATED: The Bee’s Knees