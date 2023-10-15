What is the WCTCOG?
The West Central Texas Council of Governments (WCTCOG) is a public entity comprised of cities, counties and special governmental districts serving the 19 counties of Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Kent, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Runnels, Scurry, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor and Throckmorton, an area encompassing 18,000 square miles. The WCTCOG was established in 1966 and has a 52-year history of serving and providing services. The “COG” addresses issues such as regional and municipal planning, economic development and community development, hazard mitigation and emergency planning, water use, 9-1-1 services, pollution control, law enforcement training, services for homeless veterans and their families, and community programs for senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.
West Central Texas Council Of Governments
