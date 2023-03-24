Westman Shares 25 Years Behind Lens Documenting Museum

What does 25 years of history, literacy, and creativity look like from behind the lens of a video camera? Rob Westman, known for documenting all of Abilene’s greatest moments, can tell you just that.

The last 25 years of the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature have been documented and preserved by Westman’s talents. In February 2022, the NCCIL celebrated its 25th anniversary. In preparation for this event, former Executive Director Trish Dressen saw an ad for the 24 FPS International Short Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre that sparked an idea to commemorate the NCCIL’s history with a documentary, produced by none other than Rob Westman. “We have this incredible story that had never been told … why don’t we tell it?” Dressen said.

In 1997, Westman was contacted by the NCCIL’s first executive director, Mary Cooksey, to videotape the NCCIL’s original exhibitions. The first exhibitions began before a building had ever been established. Westman remembers filming William Joyce’s exhibit at The Grace Museum, and Mike Wimmer and David Wiesner in the Red Carpet area at the Abilene Civic Center. Wiesner wrote and illustrated a whimsical picture book called June 29, 1999. Westman fortuitously filmed Wiesner’s gallery talk on June 29, 1999, in Abilene.

Thus, a lifelong partnership began between Westman and the NCCIL. Westman reflects on the early stages saying, “The artist talks became very popular programs for the Educational Channel in Abilene. It was good publicity for the NCCIL and provided an outstanding resource for parents, students and educators.”

Over the years, Westman interviewed nearly every illustrator who has come through the NCCIL. One of Westman’s most memorable interactions was with illustrator Ed Young. Westman and his wife, Lanie, were attending an exhibition dinner at Perini Ranch Steakhouse when Young took the couple out to the concrete slab to show them his Tai Chi moves.

“Ed Young was so caring and a very focused individual. These artists are rock stars. They are the best in their field, and it was an honor to get to know them,” Westman said.

Another memorable moment Westman reflected on was an interview with husband-and-wife picture book team David Small and Sarah Stewart in 2001. Shortly after both of their boys were diagnosed with Becker Muscular Dystrophy, Westman and Lanie were reeling from facing potential life-threatening issues. Westman says, “David Small told us about his cancer surgery at age 14, and I remember reluctantly sharing the story of our boys. David and Sarah were so moved and supportive. They grabbed both of my arms and hands; it was a special moment that I will never forget.”

Over the last 25 years, Westman has not only captured special moments, but contributed to the NCCIL legacy as well. His boys, Josh and Jess, attended NCCIL summer camps when they were in partnership with the Abilene Performing Arts Company. Lanie Westman is the director of the APAC.

“We read many of those books to our boys and in some cases, they acted them out on stage. Very exciting!” Westman said.

He also served on the NCCIL Board of Directors for some years, including a stint as Board President. Another contribution was filming famous pop-up book artist Robert Sabuda’s gallery talk entitled Time and Space. Sabuda requested to sell the VHS recording on Sabuda’s website. Sabuda donated proceeds of this endeavor back to the NCCIL. During this time, Westman also made VHS/DVD recordings of the NCCIL Artist Talks and delivered them to AISD librarians for potential use with their curriculum.

After winter weather and the pandemic derailed festivities early last year, the idea for a tented black-tie gala was conceived by Executive Director Molly Bellah and in October 2022, the long awaited 25th Anniversary Celebration was in full swing. Guest illustrators Bryan Collier and William Joyce joined Matthew Cordell, the illustrator on exhibit at the time, to commemorate this milestone and view the highly anticipated documentary extended trailer. The trailer begins and ends with former mayor Gary McCaleb reading from William Joyce’s picture book Santa Calls, known locally as the “one that started it all.” The documentary features notable NCCIL trailblazers such as McCaleb, Lynn Barnett, (Cultural Affairs Council) Kaye Price-Hawkins, (Priceless Literacy) and more. The next 18 minutes are packed full of CALF festivals, exhibition openings, illustrator gallery talks, and words from the dreamers who made the NCCIL possible and have sustained its success. In an emotional whirlwind of footage, Westman manages to encapsulate all the progress and history of the Cultural District’s cornerstone that is the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, while simultaneously capturing the hearts of everyone in attendance. The “docushort” extended trailer features bits and pieces of the full documentary, which will premiere on April 15th at the Historic Paramount Theatre. From Westman’s lens to the big screen, the NCCIL’s history can never be forgotten, and their legacy is just getting started.

Contributed By The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature