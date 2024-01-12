What Color is Your Couch? Casey LaRue Chavez and LaRue

The Center for Contemporary Arts presents a new exhibition by artists Casey LaRue-Chavez and LaRue in Gallery 3, on the upper floor. Vibrant washes of rich colors will fill Gallery 3 on the 2nd floor of the Center for Contemporary Arts this Winter. These new works combine the paintings of two expressive artists, Casey LaRue-Chavez LaRue. LaRue’s, like Casey’s work, is rich with vibrant layers and colors and forms that venture into abstraction. The two also share more than creative self-expression as LaRue is Casey’s aunt and an important influence on her creative life.

Casey explains, “With this series I have tried to feed my impulsiveness and my ability to lose myself in the process. I started off just working with colors and shapes and allowed myself to really let the painting evolve as clouds do when laying on one’s back and staring up. I let myself be a translator of the paint; I let myself be an explorer. Now I hope these pieces speak to you and hopefully match your couch in the process. I’m so happy to be able to have my work featured alongside one of my biggest inspirations; La Rue. You will see the brilliance in their work and the influence their Art has had on me.”

LaRue has said of her work and process, “To me, some of my paintings reveal the energy and ‘things’ in existence that are either invisible or without names. Understandings are born while painting. I consider a painting done, when I have meanings fit for words. I love discussing prolific perceptions in front of art. The glorious continuation of the creative process; based on the art, yet blooming new, one of a kind, ideas.”

What Color is Your Couch? will be on view in Gallery 3 at the Center for Contemporary Arts from December 7th, 2023 through January 27th, 2024.

