White Buffalo Hide on Display at Frontier Texas

White buffalo hide now on display

History is a vital aspect of the educational system. The process of learning about the past allows students to understand the historical perspective and context of the world around them. This in turn helps to better prepare future leaders and change-makers in our society for the complicated path toward understanding and progress.

In 1876, J. Wright Mooar, the founder of the buffalo hide trade in America, shot a rare white buffalo on the open Texas plains. White buffalo have long been considered sacred by American plains Indian tribal people, some believing the hides possess healing powers. The fascination with white buffalo remains significant in historical dialogues and pop culture. This white buffalo hide became one of the most famous artifacts of the late 1800s, being put on display at the 1904 World’s Fair. It was reported that President Theodore Roosevelt offered Mr. Mooar $5,000 for the white buffalo hide, which Mooar declined. Mr. Mooar kept the hide at his ranch where it remained up until August of 2023. After conversations with the family of Randy Hays, descendants of J. Wright Mooar, a ranching family from Snyder, offered to have the hide put on a long-term exhibit at Frontier Texas to ensure its preservation for generations to come.

The hide is now on display at Frontier Texas in a Smithsonian-quality display case built by Exhibit Concepts of Ohio. This project received support from the Community Foundation of Abilene, The Ruth and Bill Burton Endowed Family Fund at the Community Foundation of Abilene, the Hays Family, and private funds raised by Frontier Texas in 2021 and 2022.

Frontier Texas extended a special invitation to the Snyder schools, so that among the first to view the new exhibit before its formal opening were school-aged children and their parents from Snyder. The formal opening of the exhibit took place on Thursday, December 7, 2023, with the premiere of a short documentary film on the history of the White Buffalo Hide. This film is available to the public to view on the Frontier Texas website. By providing the community access to this piece of history, Frontier Texas is opening educational opportunities for students and guests and impacting the overall learning experience at the museum.

To see the hide on display, you can visit Frontier Texas at 625 N. 1st Street in downtown Abilene.

About Frontier Texas:

Frontier Texas is an interactive museum experience, where history comes to life. The museum is located at 625 North First Street in downtown Abilene. Call (325)437-2800 or visit www.frontiertexas.com today for more information.

Contributed By Frontier Texas