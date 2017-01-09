6 Masculine Decor Details to Borrow from the Man Cave

I’ve been in a serious menswear kick recently and that has trickled over to my home décor tastes as well. Since we took a look inside an impressive man cave, or two, in this issue of Abilene Scene, I’ve been inspired to slowly blend some of that masculine feel to the rest of our house. I’m already loving the outlook.

It doesn’t take much; a few details should make the difference. It might however, depending on your tastes, require several pallets and some DIY power. I enlisted my husband’s help for this list and these are his top six favorite masculine home details.

This detail is especially efficient if you have a neutral and/or minimal bathroom set up. I doubt this would work well in our pink tiled guest bath (of the inherited variety, given the option I would never choose pink tile). On the other hand, this detail would fit nicely in our master bath with its neutral tones.

Pallet! You can find ‘em cheap or free depending on where you look. This DIY is perfect for an open concept entertaining space. It can be shaped, stained or detailed to fit your needs.

I’m a big fan of book cases. I am also a big fan of the exposed pipe look! This, yet another DIY, could be a great option if you are looking for a bookcase that doesn’t eat up a ton of visual space. I also like the idea of building your own exposed clothing rack. Only time will tell if this is a concept my husband and I can pull off in the real world.

My husband, always a fan of desks and desk chairs. Here’s where I have to agree with him, these are both very nice. The combined work space means productivity doesn’t have to be lonely. If you are handy you could probably build this simple desk to fit your own needs, although this one doesn’t come with instructions. Also, I’m digging the moon map.

This minimalist floating sink was bound to draw my husband’s eye. Forever drawn to classic lines and organization, this is right up his ally. This piece combined with the brushed black faucet and minimalist geometric details makes for an inviting but not overwhelming masculine feel.

This is our pallet board wall in progress! We are in the process of building our own pallet board wall as we speak. We are hoping it will open up our entry way. We are staining it gray to coordinate with our pale gray walls. The trick to sealing in the masculine feel and avoiding a shabby chic look is to steer clear of white or pale stains and accent with metal or industrial wall hangings. We are in the market for a giant clock or metal work accent piece to top off the finished product. While we don’t have a tutorial for our specific wall, this one has been a helpful guideline.

I’m a huge fan of neutral color schemes so these leaps aren’t hard for me to make. What masculine details are your favorite? Which would you only keep in the Man Cave?

