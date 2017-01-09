Abilene Scene

Art, Culture & Happenings in Abilene, Texas!

You are here: Home / Blog / 6 Masculine Decor Details to Borrow from the Man Cave

6 Masculine Decor Details to Borrow from the Man Cave

Leave a Comment

I’ve been in a serious menswear kick recently and that has trickled over to my home décor tastes as well. Since we took a look inside an impressive man cave, or two, in this issue of Abilene Scene, I’ve been inspired to slowly blend some of that masculine feel to the rest of our house.  I’m already loving the outlook.

It doesn’t take much; a few details should make the difference.  It might however, depending on your tastes, require several pallets and some DIY power.  I enlisted my husband’s help for this list and these are his top six favorite masculine home details.

byyoa-diy-jack-danniels-soap-7162-990x620

  1. Jack Daniel’s soap dispenser

This detail is especially efficient if you have a neutral and/or minimal bathroom set up. I doubt this would work well in our pink tiled guest bath (of the inherited variety, given the option I would never choose pink tile). On the other hand, this detail would fit nicely in our master bath with its neutral tones.

diy-pallet-bar

  1. Pallet Board Bar

Pallet! You can find ‘em cheap or free depending on where you look. This DIY is perfect for an open concept entertaining space.  It can be shaped, stained or detailed to fit your needs.

diy-pipe-shelving-061

  1. Steel Pipe Shelving 

I’m a big fan of book cases.  I am also a big fan of the exposed pipe look! This, yet another DIY, could be a great option if you are looking for a bookcase that doesn’t eat up a ton of visual space.  I also like the idea of building your own exposed clothing rack.  Only time will tell if this is a concept my husband and I can pull off in the real world.

desk-and-chairs

  1. Moon Office

My husband, always a fan of desks and desk chairs.  Here’s where I have to agree with him, these are both very nice.  The combined work space means productivity doesn’t have to be lonely.  If you are handy you could probably build this simple desk to fit your own needs, although this one doesn’t come with instructions.  Also, I’m digging the moon map.

statement-sink

  1. Manly Bathroom

This minimalist floating sink was bound to draw my husband’s eye. Forever drawn to classic lines and organization, this is right up his ally.  This piece combined with the brushed black faucet and minimalist geometric details makes for an inviting but not overwhelming masculine feel.

img_90431

  1. Pallet Board Wall

This is our pallet board wall in progress! We are in the process of building our own pallet board wall as we speak. We are hoping it will open up our entry way. We are staining it gray to coordinate with our pale gray walls. The trick to sealing in the masculine feel and avoiding a shabby chic look is to steer clear of white or pale stains and accent with metal or industrial wall hangings.  We are in the market for a giant clock or metal work accent piece to top off the finished product. While we don’t have a tutorial for our specific wall, this one has been a helpful guideline.

I’m a huge fan of neutral color schemes so these leaps aren’t hard for me to make.  What masculine details are your favorite? Which would you only keep in the Man Cave?

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter.  Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

@bajaelsol & @AbileneScene

Subscribe for Scene's Newsletter

Related Posts:

  • Two Man caves…twice the fun!Two Man caves…twice the fun! January 9, 2017 It takes a special wife to allow her spouse with not just one man cave, but two man caves!   Christi Jay is that woman.  Christi gleefully indulges her spouse, local radio personality Kelly Jay with a man cave at home and a man cave at his place of business, TMI…
  • Where the Heart IsWhere the Heart Is May 7, 2012 The year 2012 will have to go down as one of the biggest years in the life of Beverly Guthrie, the cover subject of this issue and the chairperson of the CALF Festival (see related articles), for which her initiative and leadership were instrumental. But besides all the effort that…
  • Petite ChicPetite Chic March 29, 2013 Whether you have girls or boys,  you want to create a space that fits their personality, adapts to your home and is a place where they are happy, content and hopefully sleeping all night!  Gone are the days of superheroes and princesses. Now it’s “petite chic”- luxurious fabrics, soothing colors…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Abilene Scene

500 Chestnut St. Suite 2000
Abilene, TX 79602
325.673.4822
abilenescene@zacpubs.com

Privacy Policy

Categories