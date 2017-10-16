Looking for Fun Things to Do in Abilene TX? Try the Zombie Artwalk. Or any Artwalk for that matter!

Artwalk is a staple of Abilene culture and if you haven’t been can you really call yourself an Abilenian?

In celebration of the upcoming holiday (you know the one with costumes and candy) several organizations in Abilene have banded together to create a spooky and educational Artwalk. These organizations include The Center for Contemporary Arts, Abilene-Taylor County Health District, the City of Abilene Office of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Emergency Management, Department of State Health Services, Hendrick Medical Center, Global Samaritan, United Way, Dyess AFB, Big Country Medical Reserve Corps, Greater Abilene Medical Reserve Corps, American Red Cross, City of Abilene Police Department, City of Abilene Fire Department, West Central Texas Council of Governments, Metro Care, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Texas Tech Pharmacy School, 211- A Call for Help, emergency teams throughout the Big Country, FEMA, Homeland Security. All these awesome organizations helped create an event that not only celebrated art but also taught us about how to respond in potential real-life emergency situations!

Zombies were prowling the streets waiting to contaminate the unsuspecting victims. Not to mention, a zombie flash mob danced to Thriller at least three times. It’s an evening all about zombies! How could you not?

This party carried on a little later into the night than your average Artwalk. Zachary Thompson from the Dallas County Health & Human Services spoke at The Center for Contemporary Arts followed by a screening of the movie “Contagion.” Both of which made for a great closing event for this Zombie extravaganza.

Overall it was a fun, educational and thrilling evening. And good news! We entered the UV testing tent and learned that we made it through without getting contaminated.

You will want to keep your eyes open for the next Artwalk. Mark your calendars for November 9th. See you there!

