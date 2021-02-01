How Sweet It Is

Could anything possibly say “I love you” more than a sweet, little bag of homemade sugar cookies adorned with sprinkles, frosting and XOXOs? It was always so much fun as a child getting school valentines and treats ready to pass out on February 14. I have to admit I love conversations hearts and all the cheesy rhymes found on Valentines!

At our house, we love sugar cookies and have searched near and far for recipes that actually worked – meaning, they looked like the shape we were trying to create. My daughter, Emily, had one of the cutest roommates while at the University of Oklahoma and we quickly became friends with her and her mom. This recipe is a family favorite of theirs, they make TONS every year! Patience and artistic ability are Emily’s forte and she has mastered her technique and graciously offered a few tips for success!

Emily’s Tips

• If the cookie cutter is delicate and detailed, chill the dough after you cut the shape but before you bake it. Because we just used basic shapes here it doesn’t matter if they spread a little, but chilling the dough helps keep the shape.

• Ombré the icing! Start with light colors, and continue to add more food coloring to the icing to get darker and more vibrant shades.

• Put icing in a squeeze bottle or piping bag to decorate – it might be easier to control!

• Keep it simple! We all see incredibly intricate iced cookies on Instagram, but our homemade versions don’t have to be that detailed. Pick a simple design that you can execute well for a stylish, minimalist design.

by Nancy Roberts

Nancy Roberts is the director of marketing, outreach and special events for Christian Homes& Family Services. She loves cooking and entertaining, especially for friends.