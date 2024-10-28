Abilene Influencer: Cathy Ashby

First, it was COVID and then it was “Snowmageddon,” two back-to-back disasters that made life miserable for just about everyone.

But folks living in West Central Texas were lucky. They had the United Way of Abilene to help them through. Leading the way through those bleak times was Cathy Ashby, president and chief executive officer of the United Way since 2013. She had years of leadership experience behind her as a classroom teacher and administrator in the Abilene Independent School District before taking the reins of the United Way of Abilene.

Cathy grew up in the East Texas community of Winnsboro, but she has made Abilene her home since enrolling at Hardin-Simmons University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree. She also has a master’s degree from Abilene Christian University and a doctorate from Texas Tech University.

Today, she would find it hard to live anywhere else but Abilene. One reason is that people here are especially compassionate and willing to lend a hand in time of need.

“This trait, coupled with generous donors, allows our community to strengthen our safety net and infrastructure,” she said.

Cathy and Phil Ashby were married in 1983 and are the parents of two children, Jay and his wife Kate, and Carly and her husband Jason Potter. Jay and Kate have two children, Micah and Calvin. Jason and Carly are the parents of Ashby and Ellis.

In the community, Cathy serves on the board of directors of Hendrick Health. The Ashbys are members of Beltway Park Church.

WHAT MAKES ABILENE UNIQUE?

WHAT PART OF YOUR JOB EXCITES YOU MOST?

Creating partnerships to solve community challenges in an efficient manner.

WHAT ACHIEVEMENTS AT THE UNITED WAY ARE YOU PROUDEST OF?

We’ve been successful in guiding our region and communities through natural disasters and other serious times in our history, such as weather emergencies and the pandemic. The 2019 tornado in South Abilene impacted 416 homes, and United Way worked with families for three years to get them back in a home. Our volunteers rebuilt two homes on South 6th and South 3rd streets. Eighty-five families needed help with plumbing after Storm Uri (Snowmageddon). We are still working wildfires and preparing for the next disaster event with our VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) committee.

During the pandemic, we helped with over a $1,000,000 in rental assistance, opened day camps for children of first responders, paid utility-water and electricity bills for workers displaced from the pandemic, telemedicine for counseling to continue to victims of crime, PPE for medical professionals, Chromebooks for school districts and partner agencies, hotspots for students without internet and $50,000 for additional food to the Food Bank.

Other achievements:

• Preparing for the future by creating the United Way Foundation of Abilene in 2014.

• 5 successful seasons of Winter Lightfest and nearing $1 million in proceeds for nonprofits.

• Implementation of Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which currently serves over 4,000 children in Taylor, Jones, Callahan, Fisher, Coleman and Runnels Counties.

• Supporting First Responders on the streets with funds to help neighbors with gas, food, lodging and bus tickets.

• Received honors and awards from the City of Abilene, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Boy Scouts and Big Brothers Big Sisters

Cathy’s Favorites

FRIENDS: Delta sisters from Hardin-Simmons, life group, former students, and teacher friends, and the board, volunteers, donors and co-workers at United Way

DRINK: Chick-fil-A lemonade

HOBBY: Collecting antique and vintage china, gardening, traveling

By Loretta Fulton

