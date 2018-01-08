This week’s #EventsToBeScene post is about the Brushlettering class at The Grace Museum. Okay, so brushlettering isn’t exactly the kind of handlettering that will work for something small like a party invite. Let me explain.

With a brush you are going to be building much larger letters that will fit on an invitation or car of any kind. Here’s the thing though, it’s a very similar process for playing with laying shapes and practicing the hard/thick pressure on the down strokes and the light/thin pressure on the upstrokes. Getting to play with brush lettering, which in my opinion is much easier and more forgiving than calligraphy, is a great first step! Then you can level up and try things with India ink and a calligraphy tipped pen once you’ve perfected all the shapes and fonts you love.

Calligraphy tips are what you really want for beautiful invites, but in the meantime you are creating some very lovely word art for your home or office.

If you haven’t been to a class at The Grace Museum, don’t you worry! There are plenty coming up that you can choose from to get you started down the black hole that is hand lettering art. I’ll actually be back for bounce lettering in March. Visit thegracemuseum.com/events to register. They fill up so book your spot sooner rather than later.

So, not only do yet get truly awesome instruction and plenty of quiet time set aside for practice. You also get to create your own piece that you can take with you, and if you’re lucky you even get to take home your very own art supplies. Win, win.

Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.