AFRC supports airmen and their families

By Airman 1st Class Kylee Thomas, 7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

For service members, whether they’re single or have dependents, going to their first base, moving to another base, or separating from the Air Force, the 7th Force Support Squadron Airman & Family Readiness Center provides a multitude of helpful classes and programs for anyone who wants to learn how to maintain and balance a healthy and happy lifestyle in and out of work.According to the 7th Force Support SquadronAFRC website, their goal is to provide mission-ready personnel through diverse family programs and services throughout their military life cycle.

“Our main priority is providing targeted preventative services to enhance the readiness and resiliency of our airmen and their families,” said Deanna Dlugiewicz, 7th FSS chief of airman and family readiness. “We focus on ensuring airmen and their families are taken care of on a daily basis.”

Their core services include Air Force Aid Society, transition assistance program, employee assistance, relocation assistance, personal financial readiness services, volunteer resources, personal and work life, exceptional family member-family support program, personal and family readiness, referral follow-up, casualty assistance representative, and crisis and disaster response.

“The AFRC is critical to the Air Force mission because we provide programming for airman and their families to be able to take care of themselves so that the airmen can complete the mission,” said Dlugiewicz. “If airmen are worried about things like their finances or being ready for a deployment, they’re not going to worry about doing their job. It’s our job to ensure these airmen are being taken care of so they can support the mission.”

Each program is designed to give information on readiness, financial services and family services. The FSS website, Dyessfss.com, and the AFRC official Facebook page, @Dyessafbafrc, has calendars to show when certain programs will be taking place, contact information, their hours and their location.

“With over 15 core programs, the AFRC should be the very first stop for an airman when they are stationed here and their last stop on their transition to a new base or out of the Air Force,” said Dlugiewicz.

For more information on how to take advantage of the resources offered by the AFRC, call (325) 696-5999 or visit their official Facebook page or website.