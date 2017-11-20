An Abilene Christmas Tradition of 30 Years

There’s truly no better way to enjoy the Nutcracker Ballet than through the eyes of a child. Unless you are going to see it performed by the Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House in London, but I digress.

Let me rephrase. There is no better way to recognize the uniquely magical feeling of this Christmas classic than through the eyes of a little girl. This year, these two cuties saw the 30th annual Abilene Ballet Theatre performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker.

The original production performed in Saint Petersburg, 1892, was considered unsuccessful. The show didn’t peak in popularity until the 1960’s and now makes up most of the annual ticket sale revenue for most major ballet companies. It could easily be considered the most popular ballet in the world. The Abilene Ballet Theater has been performing it now for 30 years and it’s still a community favorite.

Elsie Stark, daughter of Abilene Scene’s Art Director Christi Stark, and Hadley Lazarowitz, daughter of our in-house Event Planner Sarah Lazarowitz, take ballet together at APAC so it was only natural that they see how the big girls do it together.

Hadley’s favorite thing about the Nutcracker was seeing her friend Kendall, who played a mouse, in it. She’s excited about it being a new tradition to kick off the holidays.

Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.