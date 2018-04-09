So, we’ve been talking a lot for a while now about how we’ve been helping our friends at the Big Country Home Builders Association plan and execute their traditional Big Country Home & Garden Expo. We are happy to report that the event on Saturday went as smoothly as we could’ve hoped for!

Now, if you missed it I am going to tell you my favorite parts, as I usually do with most #EventsToBeScene.

Favorite thing #1 was our speaker line-up. Which was, to be honest very interesting.

I learned from Remy Locascio that the first step to selling your home is calling your realtor and the second step is calling a deep cleaning service. Who knew a clean house sells faster?

I learned from the Abilene Fire Department’s Education Coordinator that you should check your smoke detector once a month and change the batteries twice a year. Definitely implementing that ASAP.

I learned from our master gardeners that when you are planning a container garden you have to pick plants that need the same amount of water and shade. Then you build it from tallest (the “thriller”), fluffiest (the “filler”) to the final step which is your “spiller” (obviously these are the plants that spill over the edges of your container). I’m going to need a little time to work up the courage to implement this newfound knowledge.

I also learned from 23 Junk Street’s Jennifer Martinez about how to create Chalk Coture art. I even got to make my own piece and take it home. It’s basically screen printing for chalkboards. Check out my piece! It’s now sitting on my desk.

Favorite thing #2 was live music by Colton Fox!

Who doesn’t love live music while your mingle? Only boring people, that’s who.

Favorite thing #3 our event was indoors.

Now, this may sound a little strange, but it not only made the event more enjoyable for everyone who came out, but it also made the event more enjoyable for everyone who worked it. Myself included. We didn’t have to worry about moody April weather, rain or crazy temperatures. PTL for indoor events. Especially on days when it’s 35 degrees out.

Good news! We are coming back next year.

If you missed it or just want to come back again for funsies, either way, you are more than welcome. Keep your eyes open for next years dates. They will be on our website sooner than you think!

