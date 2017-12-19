Why Brown Paper Packages Are the Best Way to DIY Gift Wrap

Who doesn’t love a brown paper package? The options are endless with the versatile (and very affordable) paper. And you know what? Pro Tip: You can use all those old paper Market Street bags.

Decorate with stamps. Or you know, chalk markers work too.

Or use some adorable twine.

Or just paint or draw on the strings! *cough cough* Sharpie *cough*

Dive into creative tags.

Get into the spirit with postage, faux or otherwise.

Weave in some style.

Are you feeling inspired yet? We are. It's a great time of year for

