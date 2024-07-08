Caring for Pets During the Dog Days of Summer

Owning a pet or becoming a first-time pet owner, can be a rewarding experience. With the change of seasons, summertime in Texas often means protecting ourselves and our pets from the sweltering temperatures. Read ahead for tips and tricks on how to keep your pet safe this summer as well as, a few fun activities for pets this time of year.

Summer Safety

As the summer heat intensifies, keeping beloved pets cool and comfortable is crucial. Hydration is key. Be sure to supply your pet with plenty of fresh water. Maybe add some ice cubes to outdoor water bowls to keep the water cool a bit longer.

Shade and shelter make a huge difference in temperature during the dog days of summer. Being in direct sunlight feels 10-15 degrees hotter because of the sun’s rays touching your skin. So find a shady spot or some shelter for your outdoor pet to escape the sun’s rays during those scorching days.

Walk your pets in the early morning or late evening to avoid the blistering asphalt on your pup’s paws, as asphalt and concrete absorb a significant amount of heat from the sun. The lighter the surface, the better, but avoiding the hottest part of the day is key.

Keep your pet well-groomed according to its breed. Avoid shaving some pets, though, because their coats can provide insulation from heat and protection from sunburn.

And never leave pets in cars. Even on cooler summer days, car temperatures can rise 40 degrees higher than the outside air in as short as twenty minutes. If you cannot take your dog on errands with you, leave them at home.

Dog-Friendly Dining

Speaking of errands, many local businesses would love for you and your four-legged furry friend to stop by for a meal. If you are downtown, take your canine to Cypress Street Station, Grain Theory or The Local to sit out on the patio and enjoy some delicious food and drink. On the north side of town, the Allen Ridge area has beautiful outdoor seating and extra cleanup bags and trash cans for your convenience. Traveling south, check out Copper Creek, Taylor County Taphouse, Sharon’s Barbeque, The Shed or drive out to Tuscola to Den 83. Your pup will be welcomed there! The website “Bring Fido” is an excellent resource to find pup-friendly restaurants, hotels, and activities.

Starbucks is known for its Puppuccinos, but many local coffee shops also offer Pup Cups! Drive-through coffee places like Ounce Coffee Company on South 27th and Statesman Coffee on South 14th and also on Buffalo Gap Road love to see those furry faces and treat them to a treat as well! Abilenians love their coffee and they love their pets.

Splashing and Swimming Fun

Your pets can have their own vacation when you go out of town. Boarding your dog at Frontier Vet Clinic or Jolly Ranch Pet Resort can include splash pools and swimming pool access for dogs who know how to swim. And if your dog needs swimming lessons, call Suite Life Pet Resort. Swimming lessons and pool rentals are available in half-hour increments. Mark your calendars for September 7th for the Doggie Splash Day at Adventure Cove, where the waterpark can be enjoyed by dogs before they drain all the pools.

As folks in the Big Country enjoy all our area has to offer in the summer, there are many creative ways you can include your pet. From Art Walk on the first Thursday of the month to the many Fourth of July Parades, Abilenians celebrate life with cherished pets.

Alternatives to Dogs and Cats

Abilenians love their dogs and cats, but many Abilenians also enjoy caring for reptiles, fish, and birds, to name a few. At Pam’s Pets, a locally owned pet store since 1987, Amber Crouch and the team love answering questions. “We would rather people ask a million questions than just wing it at home and risk their pet getting hurt,” Amber explained.

Entering Pam’s Pets, many are greeted by Marco, a parrot that has lived in the store since it opened. Marco is Pam’s pet and not for sale, but helps create a fun and inviting atmosphere in the store. “He’s the heart of the store,” Amber said. He especially loves talking to and mimicking little children.

For beginner pets, Amber said that the ferret is the number one choice besides a dog or a cat. “They love to play and they can be litter box trained. They can usually get along with dogs and cats.” Amber recommends that the ferrets do not roam free when the owners are away from home because they are mischievous and can get into all sorts of trouble.

Guinea pigs would be a good option for a pet that is more contained. Unlike hamsters, guinea pigs are not nocturnal. “They’re less likely to bite than hamsters, so they’re good for younger children,” Amber explained. Pet birds are delightful beginner pets, and parakeets are a great start. Pam’s Pets has many parakeets and all their gear for sale. They also have cockatiels and conures if you’re looking for an advanced bird option.

Many Abilenians love having reptiles or fish as pets, and Pam’s Pets has a variety of options plus everything else you would need to care for your new scaly best friend. “Snakes sell before

we even get them in the store,” Amber said. Local businesses like Willow Nursery and Szechuan’s stock their fish tanks and habitats with creatures like goldfish and tree frogs from Pam’s Pets. They have everything from freshwater beginner tanks and beta fish to advanced saltwater species like clownfish.

Amber and the team at Pam’s Pets are happy to help in any way, whether your best friend is a dog, cat, or one of the numerous other creatures they love to find homes for from their store. They take questions over Facebook, phone calls, or walk-ins.

No matter if your pet has fur and four legs or has gills and fins, this town is a great place to include pets in the summer rhythms.

Pet Safety During Fireworks

Fireworks can be terrifying for pets due to the loud noises and bright lights. To keep your best friends safe during fireworks displays, consider the following:

1. Keep pets indoors in a quiet, secure room.2. Play calming music or white noise to drown out the sounds of fireworks. 3. Consider using anxiety-reducing products available at pet stores. 4. Ensure all pets are wearing identification tags with up-to-date contact information in case they escape.

Related: Icon Grooming Studio

By Laura Daulton