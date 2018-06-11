Children’s Art and Literacy Festival 2018

Did you know that Abilene is officially the Storybook Capital of America?

Those of you who have children in grammar school are surely well aware by now. The 2018 Children’s Art and Literacy Festival celebrated the new status of Abilene as America’s Storybook Capital and renowned children’s book author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers.

Definitely one of Abilene’s biggest events, the annual festival brings in family’s from around the world and even the country. Still, if you don’t have children or if your children are grown, you might miss it if you blink. Which is honestly quite the tragedy because one truly is never too old for good art.

Two Jeffers’ many lovely books include “The Day the Crayons Quit” and “Lost and Found.” While the title of the foremost mentioned is fairly self-explanatory, in the story “Lost and Found” a little boy helps a lost penguin find his way home. You bet your britches that there were plenty of Crayons and Penguins around this weekend.

Some of Scene’s resident children took a trip out to the Grace for CALF and made their own penguins.

They also stopped by the storybook garden to take a look at the newest sculpture of Marcel the Moose, in addition to a dramatic reading of “Lost and Found” by George Levesque.

What a weekend! I don’t know about you but my inner child would die for all the fun things that happen at CALF. From Balloon Magic Shows and Petting Zoos to Crafts and Face Painting. Doesn’t the little person in your heart just want to jump for joy?

I highly recommend you borrow some children to take to CALF next year. Your inner child will thank you.

