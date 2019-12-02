Looking to start a new family tradition or want something new this year to fuel your present opening and holiday merriment?

Try out one of these recipes for your cozy Christmas morning breakfast at home.

BANANAS FOSTER UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

Contributed by Lynn Dickey

Adapted from a recipe originally published in Southern Living Magazine submitted by Louis Delaunay

“My mom and dad are from Houston, and we’ve always loved the Bananas Foster dessert at Brennan’s, an iconic Houston and New Orleans restaurant. So I was thrilled when I found this variation on Banana’s Foster, and everyone who’s tried it, loves it. I serve it on Christmas morning or other times during the holidays when we want a special breakfast or brunch treat.”

Servings: 8-10

½ cup butter, softened and divided

2 tablespoons rum

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ cup chopped pecans, toasted

2 medium-size ripe bananas

¾ cup granulated sugar, divided

2 large eggs, separated

¾ cup milk

½ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose baking mix

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Whipped cream (optional)

Melt ¼ cup butter in a 10-inch cast iron skillet over low heat; stir in rum. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over butter mixture. Remove from heat.

Sprinkle pecans evenly over brown sugar mixture. Cut bananas in half crosswise; cut each half lengthwise into three slices. Arrange banana slices in a spoke pattern over pecans.

Beat remaining ¼ cup butter and ½ cup granulated sugar in a large bowl at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Add milk, sour cream and vanilla, beating just until blended. Combine baking mix and cinnamon. Add cinnamon mixture to milk mixture, beating just until blended.

Beat egg whites in a large bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar until stiff peaks form. Fold into batter. Spread batter evenly over bananas in skillet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in skillet on wire rack 10 minutes. Invert cake onto a service plate. Serve warm with whipped cream, if desired.

GREEN CHILE & SAUSAGE BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

Contributed by Jama Cadle

“This recipe was given to me by my aunt, Marsha Fry. She and my mom and my grandmother all make this casserole, and I don’t remember any Christmas mornings without it. Now I make it for my own family, and my boys look forward to it every year.”

Serves: 8

6 slices of bread

Butter

1 pound pork sausage

One small can green chiles

1 ½ cups shredded Longhorn Cheddar

6 eggs, beaten

2 cups Half and Half

1 teaspoon salt

Remove crusts from bread and spread with butter. Place in a greased 9×13 baking dish.

Cook sausage until brown, stirring to crumble; drain well. Spoon over bread slices. Sprinkle with cheese.

Combine eggs, Half and Half, green chiles and salt. Mix well and pour over cheese.

Cover and chill overnight.

Remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before baking. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.