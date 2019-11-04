Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to study by day or a lively music scene by night, there’s an Abilene coffee shop waiting for you. Maybe you’re in the mood for a richly-roasted shot of espresso, or maybe you need something sugary and sweet. Coffeehouse culture in Abilene Texas means whatever vibe you’re looking for and in any section of town, you can find just the right spot to caffeinate in comfort.

NORTH

Beltway Coffee Co.

http://beltwaycoffee.com

Located inside Beltway Park Church North, this coffee shop focuses its mission on missions by selling ethically-sourced coffee beans and giving all of its profits to missionary work. Its seating areas accommodate all types of guests, not just church members, with a bar for studying and homework and couches for conversations.

“It’s a place of refuge and encouragement,” said Andrea Morlett, Beltway barista.

People come for business meetings, studying and social events, and the shop’s indoor playground draws in mothers and children during weekdays, she said. The menu features drip coffee, espresso drinks, snacks, pastries and more.

Signature Drink: Cuban – a cinnamon-sugar based double shot of espresso

Maslow Coffee Company

https://www.facebook.com/maslowcoffeecompany/

The newest shop on the Abilene coffee scene, Maslow Coffee Company opened in May just next door to Abilene Christian University. With an urban interior and a stage equipped with a sound system, the shop is a place where “Seattle and Nasvhille come together,” said owner Garrick Palmer.

On Tuesday nights the shop features open mic performances that bring in more than just college students. The shop also features an extended menu of teas, smoothies, Italian sodas and even gelato and pizza. It’s one of the few shops in Texas that serves SAKU teas – superfood lattes made from beets, turmeric, matcha and more.

“It’s laid back, quiet and spread out,” said ACU professor Dr. Vic McCracken. “I feel like I can be productive here.”

The shop extends back off the street with many spaces for studying or socializing, including a group room that can be reserved online.

Signature Drink: Latte with variations of syrups and milks.

Downtown

Monks Coffee Shop

https://www.facebook.com/monkscoffeeshop/

Located in downtown Abilene years before the city’s new initiative to bring businesses there, Monks Coffee Shop is considered a downtown staple.

“It’s a constant,” said Scott Stephens, a regular customer who used to work at the shop when he was in college. “It’s here, and it’s been here before what most people would think of as downtown.”

With eclectic furniture and funky art on the walls, the shop keeps a quirky atmosphere while inviting guests of all walks of life to come and have a drink. Miranda Stewart, a Monks barista, said people come for social conversations, business meetings, date nights or to study.

“People often see other people they know before they even make it to the counter,” Stewart said.

The shop also promotes art with an open mic night on Thursday nights and coffee cup art decorated by guests.

Signature Drink: Tuxedo Mocha – espresso, milk, white and milk chocolate sauce

The Hallows Coffee Bar

https://www.facebook.com/TheHallows.Coffee/

A coffee shop by day and a cocktail bar by night, the Hallows Coffee Bar caters to a variety of guests downtown. The shop features an urban-style atmosphere with large, elegant furniture and a minimalistic menu.

“It’s minimalistic because we want to do every drink as best as possible,” said Austin McCoy, a Hallows barista.

He says the baristas are very careful about the time of the brew, the right dose of espresso and other details in each drink. All of the simple syrups except the vanilla are made in-house. The shop also makes limited releases of milk infused with cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cookie Crisp, and more.

Alec Eagan, a former Abilenian visiting from Lubbock who says he considers himself “pretty pretentious” about his coffee, said the shop has a more upscale feel.

“It had a smooth pull on the espresso and the latte art was really nice,” he said. “I’m glad to see more coffee shops…Abilene’s getting pretty cool.”

Signature Drink: ‘Lene Town Tonic – espresso, lime, simple syrup and tonic shaken like a cocktail

1708’ Coffee Lounge

https://www.facebook.com/1708coffeelounge/

Guests at the 1708’ Coffee Lounge can step back in time to the year Abilene was founded. That’s not just because of the crystal chandeliers, vintage style furniture, and books of classic literature scattered on the tables. The name 1708’ actually refers to the elevation Abilene was when it was founded – 1,708 feet. Located on the first floor of the Enterprise Building, the shop used to be called The Birdhouse Coffee Shop. Krista Dewbre, owner of 1708’ Coffee Lounge, used to work for the Birdhouse and when it closed down, she decided to continue the coffee shop with her own twist.

“We’re a family-run little bistro,” Dewbre said. “It’s laid back – a place where everyone feels comfortable.”

Many customers work in the Enterprise Building or the nearby courthouse and sheriff’s office, but mothers and college students also frequent the bistro.

Along with coffee, the shop features homemade salads, burritos and other deli-style foods.

Signature Drink: Honey lavender latte with lavender syrup made in-house

South

Mezamiz Coffee House

https://www.facebook.com/MezamizCoffeeHouse/

With art on its brightly-colored walls, a packed menu of coffee and food options, and a hodgepodge of furniture, Mezamiz Coffee House beckons guests to stay for hours on end. Its manager, Candice Cotton, says people come to study, work or talk like most coffee houses, but they also come for upbeat activities like board games and karaoke. With wine, beer and food (quesadilla soup, nachos and more) on the menu, Mezamiz brings in customers who want to drink alcohol but don’t want to go to a bar.

The building has several nooks and corners where people can come and “it feels like you have your own space,” Cotton said.

Perhaps its most notable features are its outdoor spaces: a courtyard in the front and a deck overlooking Elm Creek in the back.

“It feels like you’re not in Abilene,” Cotton said. “Life slows down when you walk through this place.”

Signature Drink: “The Royale” – honey, espresso and half-n-half

Big Country Coffee

https://www.bigcountrycoffee.com

Located in the heart of Abilene’s industrial district, Big Country Coffee on South Treadaway Boulevard is a walk-in sister to the drive-thru location on Buffalo Gap Road. The drive-thru location has served gourmet coffee and Texas Doughboys Kolaches and Klobasnek for six years before launching the Treadaway location in spring 2019.

“People come here looking for a connection and community with their baristas,” said Ashley Lawver, afternoon supervisor at the Treadaway location.

The shop features an extensive menu of lattes, brewed coffee, teas, smoothies and more, which allows the baristas to help guests find a drink they really love. Lawver says most customers grab a drink on their way to work but some people stay in the shop to enjoy the community of the baristas.

Signature Drink – Caramel French vanilla latte

Mad Coffee & More

https://madcoffeemore.com

Mad Coffee’s wide open windows look out onto West Texas country, and inside its warmth matches its surroundings with cozy furniture and homestyle decor. Right by the entrance stands its most unique feature – a saltwater fish tank full of tropical fish. The tank was actually built by the men from the TV show “Tanked.”

“Kids love it,” said Chris Beach, one of the shop’s three owners. “They’re always looking for Nemo or Dory. Adults find it a calming focal point.”

Beach says the owners had a goal when they opened six years ago to make the shop a comfortable place for all demographics and ages. She says people come to read, do homework, have Bible studies or meet with friends.

“We’ve been blessed with a very good customer base,” Beach said.

The shop also features a variety of breakfast foods including biscuits and gravy on Saturdays and Sundays.

Signature Drink: A hot mocha or frozen hot chocolate

By Haley Remenar