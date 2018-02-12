A Beloved Abilene Date Night at Eller Dance Hall

It is the month of date nights.

If you are at a loss of where to take your significant other this season we have about 20 ideas you might be interested in. Check ‘em out here and here. And in addition, we are reviewing one of Abilene’s newer local #EventsToBeScene and their second annual Valentine’s themed date night: The Eller Dance Hall Beloved Dance.

This Friday ended up being a crazy night for warehouse dancing at a frigid 25 degrees, but the band played on and kept the room hot. If you been to Oplin you might recognize their excellence on the steel guitar, Midnight Blue kept the dance floor hopping.

We made the rookie mistake of eating dinner before we arrived and missed out on the food trucks. The Toaster Traveler and a few others braved the weather to serve food at this now quite popular pop-up dance hall. We learned our lesson and certainly won’t do that again!

The good news is, it looks like the Toasted Traveler will be back for the March events along with the Sweet Side.

The biggest thing that struck me at this local #EventsToBeScene? When they say this thing is family friendly, they mean it. It’s a safe place for children and adults of all ages to dance their cares away.

Warm up your dancing boots Abilene, cause this party is here for the boogie. Next time you are looking for a local date night consider Eller Hall.

