EventsToBeScene: February 2018

On My #EventsToBeScene List: February 2018

February is the month of love. Sharing the love for Abilene local events we have listed out favorites and invite you to join us. Check them out.

Feb. 10, 7-10 p.m.

Eller Hall Dance Hall hosts the second annual pop-up family event. Live music with Midnight Blue + The Toasted Traveler + The Sweetside.

I’m excited about this event and valentines date. It’s the perfect opportunity for a lovely little outing.

Feb. 14-17, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 18, 2 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons University Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical” in Van Ellis Theatre. Based on the characters and story from William Steig’s book and the hit Dreamworks film, this hilarious production turns the world of fairy tales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, musical comedy. Join Shrek and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful (if slightly temperamental) Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Shrek is a mix of adventure, laughter and romance, guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages! General Admission $15; Military, seniors and students $10;

HSU Faculty, staff and students $5

I love the all youth cast shows of Abilene. I live for them, actually.

Feb. 16-17 & 22-23, 7 p.m.

Paramount Productions presents “Peter and the Starcatcher” at The Mill Wine Bar and Event Venue.

Gotta love a dinner show, add wine and it’s the perfect event.

Feb. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Janet Jergins is holding a workshop on painting with Encaustics (melted pigmented wax) at Calypso Gallery and Academy of Art 1133 N 2nd Suite 102 $100 Supplies Included Register by mailing your check or pay online at http://www.calypsogallery.com by Feb. 13.

This sounds like a good hands-on art project!

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.