EventsToBeScene: Halloween 2019 Edition

It’s #SpookySzn y’all. Get your dose of #eventstobescene and check out these awesome local Halloween 2019 celebrations.

Don’t forget to bring your boo.

Oct. 12, 8 a.m.

Haunted Half Marathon

The city’s parks department is hosting this family friendly event that starts at 8 a.m. at Elmdale Baptist Church, 233 Elmdale Road South, and runs down Elmdale to Potosi Road, down Bronco Road and back the same way. Prizes will be awarded to individuals in different age divisions, along with prizes for runners who participate in our costume contest! Registration opens September 1, and it’ll be $35 per person. You can register online at www.abilenetx.gov/signup

Oct. 12, 1-9:00 p.m. & Oct. 13 1-6 p.m.

Fall Festival at Sacred Heart Church. 837 Jeanette St.

Burgers, Breakfast Burritos, Tacos, Turkey Legs, Funnel Cakes, Roasted Corn, Snow Cones). Bingo, Live Music, Games, Cake Walk, Silent Auction, Air Castle, Raffle

Oct. 12-26

Scarecrow Festival

Taylor County History Center event with scarecrows inspired by children’s illustrated storybook characters and created by local students will be installed on the grounds of the Taylor County History Center beginning on Saturday, October 12. The Scarecrow Festival Opening Event will begin at 1:00 pm on October 12th, and include a variety of family friendly fall activities! Scarecrows will be on view throughout the grounds of the Taylor County History Center until Saturday, Oct. 26. Free-Scarecrow Festival Opening Event

Regular admission: $7-Adults; $6-Military and first responders; $5-Students; Free-Age 5 and younger

Oct. 19 & 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo! Wear your costume to trick or treat around the Abilene Zoo and play games.

Oct. 25-26

Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House at 1726 St. presents “Haunted Abilene.” Family friendly, haunted house, haunted graveyard, scary movies, children’s area and scary maze garden. Food, popcorn and more will be available for purchase. Website: http://hauntedabilene.com

Oct. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Fall Festival

Come in your Halloween costumes to G.V. Daniels Rec Center, located at North 8th Street and Treadaway, for this free fall festival hosted by the city’s parks department. There will be a car show at 3 p.m., and trunk or treat at 6 p.m., along with fun and games happening from 6 to 9 p.m. We’ll also have our haunted house open at 6:30 p.m., something you don’t want to miss out on!

Oct. 26, 6-9 p.m.

Halloween in the Park

This family friendly event from 6-9 p.m. includes trick-or-treating in the campsites, a haunted trail, and a campsite decorating contest. The Friends of Abilene State Park will be collecting $10 per car for entry to the event. A flashlight and comfortable shoes are recommended.

Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1741 Sayles Blvd.

Oct. 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat at Highland Church of Christ parking lot. Hot dogs and drinks, too! 425 Highland Ave.

Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Mall-O-Ween Costume Contest

Dress in your best costume and trick-or-treat and enter to win the contest. Games, prizes and candy provided by community organizations and trick-or-treating available at participating retailers. Sponsored by Coca-Cola. 6-8 p.m. in the Women’s Dillard’s Courtyard. Contest registration 6-7 p.m.

Oct. 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

Truck or Treat at First Baptist Church, 1333 N. 3rd St.

Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road.

Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Fall Family Fun Night at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Drive.

Oct. 31, 5 p.m.

Trunk or Treat

Studio One Homeschool Resource Center, 3902 South 7th St.

Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Halloween Bash at First United Methodist Church, 202 Butternut St.

Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos Family Festival

Come celebrate El Dia de los Muertos at The Grace Museum! The Family Night from 6 to 9 p.m. will include art, crafts, and traditions from the annual celebration. Help create a community ofrenda, decorate sugar skulls, paint a mural, and meet La Catrina while enjoying music, dance, and food. Bring the entire family out for a night of cultural traditions, music, and fun.

Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.

“The Changeling”

Paramount Theatre is bringing back this cult classic horror movie from 1980 about a grief-stricken composer who leaves his home in New York City for a giant, secluded house near Seattle. Soon he starts to feel like he is not alone. 7:30 p.m. Rated R. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students, seniors 60+, military and children. http://paramount-abilene.org/

