On My #EventsToBeScene List: January 2018

Happy New Year Abilene! We are looking forward to another great year full of fun local events. These are the opening events for the month of January that we recommend and are excited to share with you! Check them out.

Jan. 4, 6-8 p.m.

DIY Basic Brush Hand Lettering. Registration required at www.thegracemuseum.org/programs

The Grace Museum

102 Cypress St. ￨325.673.4587 ￨ www.thegracemuseum.org

Jan. 12-13, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14, 2 p.m.

Paramount Productions presents “Legally Blond, The Musical, Jr.” with an all-local cast of youth. Directed by Betty Hukill. Join Elle Woods on her journey from high school beauty to law school knockout.

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨ 325.676.9620 ￨ www.paramount-abilene.org

Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Paramount Film Series presents “Phantom of the Opera.”

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨ 325.676.9620 ￨ www.paramount-abilene.org

Jan. 21, 2-3 p.m.

World War I Film Series. Free program.

Taylor County History Center in Buffalo Gap

325.572.3365 | taylorcountyhistorycenter.com

Jan. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Author Penny Parker Klostermann will hold a workshop on writing for children and getting published at Calypso Gallery and Academy of Art 1133 N 2nd Suite 102 $65. Register by mailing your check or pay online at http://www.calypsogallery.com by January 28th

