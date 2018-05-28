On My #EventsToBeScene List: June 2018

June weather is sunshine and Texas heat. Along with all these awesome #eventstobescene we are planning on plenty of pool time. Our monthly round-up of our fav local events is out! We have listed our #eventstobescene and invite you to join us. Check them out.

June 2, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the City of Abilene, Abilene Zoo, and various other organizations will provide outdoor education activities for kids and adults. The first Saturday of June is also Free Fishing Day – no one needs a fishing license to fish public waters on this date. Participants can enjoy fishing education and fishing for catfish at the Neighborhood Fishin’ Program’s Grover Nelson Park’s small pond.

The event is FREE and also promotes outdoor recreation opportunities in The Big Country, wellness, environmental conservation and stewardship. Activities will include archery, air rifles, wildlife education, plant identification activities, backpacking and camping demonstrations, geocaching, prizes and more!

Grover Nelson Park

Get ready for some Neat-ure.

June 7-9

The 7th annual Children’s Art & Literacy Festival celebrating the work of Oliver Jeffers, illustrator of the best-selling “The Day the Crayons Quit” book and its sequel, “The Day the Crayons Came Home.” On Thursday, come to the free parade, sculpture unveiling, and Artist Talk. All day Friday and Saturday passes are required for the dramatic readings, art activities, balloon shows, petting zoos and more. Ages 2 and under free. Age 3-12 is $7 until May 15 and $10 after. Ages 13 and up are $12 until May 15 and $15 after. Register at www.abilenecalf.com

Abilene Cultural Affairs Council

1101 N. 1st St. ￨325.677.1161 ￨ www.abilenecac.org

The Children’s Art and Literacy Festival is always a good idea.

June 15-16

Paramount Film Series presents “It Happened One Night.”

Starring: Clark Gable, Claudette Colbert 1934, black & white, Romance, 105 min., Not Rated Runaway socialite Ellie Andrews (Colbert) is en route to the Big Apple to elope and along the way she meets a crusty newspaperman (Gable). But a string of zany misadventures leads them to realize they’re madly if reluctantly in love.

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨325.676.9620 ￨paramount-abilene.org

Because really, how could you not!?

June 25-29, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

NCCIL summer camp for grades 1-3: Students will experience a variety of projects as they explore the excitement of colors. Along with great literature, students will merge colors, creativity, and collaboration in this fun camp!

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St. | 325.673.4586 | www.nccil.org

Always down for a good Art Camp.

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Follow Scene on Instagram and Twitter, @AbileneScene. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series. Check out our #EventsToBeScene Calendar.