On My #EventsToBeScene List: October 2017

It seems like only yesterday we were melting in the Texas heat. Now? Now, we are surrounded by pumpkins and scarecrows, hoarding candy, and neurotically trying to get last minute Halloween costumes on the cheap. #NoShame

We recommend trying to squeeze these local events into your already busy fall schedule. Check it.

Oct. 12, 5-10 p.m.

ArtWalk: The Art of Response: Zombie Preparedness. The Center for Contemporary Arts and the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District are partnering to bring the citizens of Abilene and the West Texas emergency community together to prepare the community for the unexpected.

We will pretend that a BioTerrorist has hit Abilene with a weaponized bacteria called Abithraxis. The bacteria is designed specifically to convert those infected into Zombies, but our emergency preparedness teams have an antidote. Those people who are contaminated will get to practice going through the drill of obtaining the medication (M&Ms issued by Texas Tech pharmacy students.) We will have fun with the zombie theme, but the goal is completely serious. Our goal is to exercise our communities’ emergency preparedness teams with this fictional health threat, and make it possible for the entire community to have fun AND participate in this readiness drill.

Who is involved? The public is invited to participate.

Who is putting this on? The Center for Contemporary Arts, Abilene-Taylor County Health District, the City of Abilene Office of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Emergency Management, Department of State Health Services, Hendrick Medical Center, Global Samaritan, United Way, Dyess AFB, Big Country Medical Reserve Corps, Greater Abilene Medical Reserve Corps, American Red Cross, City of Abilene Police Department, City of Abilene Fire Department, West Central Texas Council of Governments, Metro Care, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Texas Tech Pharmacy School, 211- A Call for Help, emergency teams throughout the Big Country, FEMA, Homeland Security… and more.

What is this? A drill required to prepare emergency teams to deliver efficient and effective emergency services to the public. This is an ArtWalk, and it is FREE.

If this doesn’t sound fun you might actually be a zombie.

October 5-15th

The Wedding Singer

Oct. 5-7, 12-14, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8, 15, 2 p.m. $15

The year is 1985. The place is New Jersey. A wannabe rock star is left at the altar and finally changes his tune. Directed by Teri Wilkerson, musical direction by Dr. Melody Rich.

My alma mater putting on good show after good show. Proud to plan on seeing this one unfold.

October 13-14

Paramount Series Dial M for Murder

An ex-tennis pro wants to have his wealthy wife murdered so he can get his hands on her inheritance. When he discovers she is having an affair, he hatches the perfect plot to kill her. Starring: Grace Kelly, Ray Milland, Robert Cummings; color, 105 minutes, rated PG, 1954.

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St. ￨ 325.676.9620 ￨ www.paramount-abilene.org

A good old thriller always tickles my October fancy.

Oct. 20-22

Friday & Saturday, 8 p.m.

Sunday, 2 p.m.

ACU Theatre presents CATS, the 2017 Homecoming Musical.

Directed by Jeremy Varner. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot

Broadway’s long-running musical sensation CATS makes its debut as the 2017 ACU Homecoming Musical. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s clever, magical, and glamorous felines will perform Oct. 20-22 in the Abilene Convention Center. Based on T.S. Eliot’s whimsical collection of poems and featuring such celebrated songs as “Memory,” “Old Deuteronomy,” and “Mr. Mistoffelees,” CATS is an international phenomenon running for 21 years in London and 18 years on Broadway, with a recent return to the Great White Way. Don’t miss ACU Theatre’s spectacular Homecoming production!

If you thought I’d miss an opportunity to see a live musical, you thought wrong!

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

Did I miss something? We will retweet your event if you share it with the #EventsToBeScene hashtag.

Find these and more local events online at the Abilene Cultural Affairs calendar and the ACVB calendar!

Follow Bailey and Scene on Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on your local Abilene activities with our #EventsToBeScene series.

