EventsToBeScene: March 2018

Beware the Ides of March. This year is already flying by. Our monthly round-up of our fav local events is out! We have listed our #eventstobescene and invite you to join us. Check them out.

March 3

The Abilene Philharmonic Guild Gold Medallion Ball “Retreat to Shangri-La” with Grande Dame Portia Moore and Golden Charm Gaylor Neatherlin will take place at the Abilene Convention Center. The convention center will transform for a Far Eastern themed annual gala event. This will be the 57th year the Abilene Philharmonic Guild has hosted an elegant evening of dining and dancing to benefit the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra.

10:30 a.m. Cherry Blossom Tea

6:30 p.m. Imperial Expedition

7:30 p.m. Retreat to Shangri-La

For more information, please go to www.abilenephilharmonic.org or call 325-677-6710.

Proceeds benefit the Abilene Philharmonic.

I’m excited about this event. It’s the perfect opportunity for a lovely little outing.

March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Broadway in Abilene presents “Dirty Dancing” the classic story on stage for one night only at the Abilene Convention Center. This is an unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance and sensational dancing. Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives. Featuring the hit songs, “Hungry Eyes,” “Hey Baby,” “Do You Love Me?” and the heart-stopping “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

Celebrity Attractions

Because really, how could you not!?

March 8, 5-8 p.m.

ArtWalk: Spring Punk, Steam Punk

Center for Contemporary Arts

220 Cypress St. | 325.677.1171 | www.center-arts.com

Always down for ArtWalk.

March 24, 7 p.m.

Starlight Extravaganza – An evening of elegant dining and Broadway show tunes. Van Ellis Theatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Each table will be decorated to represent a musical, and you can choose your own table. All proceeds from this evening will benefit our HSU Theatre Travel Fund, which supports our students as they travel to Edinburgh Scotland and New York City on alternating years. This year, we are bound for NYC! Call and reserve your table! Tables: $350; Individual tickets: $65. Buy here

Hardin-Simmons University Theatre & School of Music

Again! A great evening out on the town.

How many of you make it out to these local events? Keep Abilene fun. Get out, get involved, but most importantly: show up and have fun!

