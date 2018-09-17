Family Fair Fun

If you’re from Abilene, you know that when the fair comes, the rain comes. After a long, wet week, it finally dried up, and I took advantage of it!

My family and I have gone to the West Texas Fair every year since I was a little girl. My best memories are this time of year. Going back to school and getting my pretty colorful fair ticket. “Let’s go mom, we can get in for free!” is the best way to get your mom to take you anywhere.

What makes the fair so exciting? It’s the smell of the turkey legs, the bright flashing lights of the rides, and getting to throw darts at balloons and win a giant stuffed animal that will take up a whole corner of your room. The fair is a part of childhood, saving your allowance to spend on tickets and funnel cakes.

My family and I walked around for about an hour, taking it all in, people watching. My brother played games and won a t-shirt and a basketball. I loved watching him run around and get so excited about winning prizes. He is so full of energy and life, and he worked up an appetite. Our favorite fair food is Aggie fries.

I love that the fair draws in people from all walks of life. People you might not run into every day. I was taking a photo of some girls in line, and one of the girls started to duck out of the picture. I said "No I want you in the picture! It's for my blog." She grinned and posed for me. It's great to meet new people in town at these events.